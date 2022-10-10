Things didn’t go smoothly when Ben Nevis was set alight for royal celebration By Susy Macaulay October 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 4:10 pm 0 comments To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Bonfires were lit on Ben Nevis to celebrate Royal occasions Picture shows; Queen Victoria, Ben Nevis. various. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Gallery: Snapshot of October days throughout the years from return of POWs to graduations History shows that the much-loved Belmont has always been a survivor Aberdeen Folk Club which played host to legends Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty celebrates… Meet the couple who sold millions of newspapers at McHardy's in Aberdeen Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton didn't waste time with tradition after being elected… Highland athlete Adam Gunn was the first Scots-born Olympics decathlon medal winner From ski mecca to 'worst holiday ever': Where did it all go wrong for… Curtain up: 16 photos from the Aberdeen International Youth Festival Aberdeen's Seven Trades rare collection of ancient chairs on view for Saturday's Doors Open… When Lionel Richie kept his promise to his adoring Aberdeen fans Most Read 1 New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter 2 Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur 3 Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital 4 New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside… 5 Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer 6 Aberdeen fan view: Honesty does not pay off for Dons duo Jim Goodwin and… 7 Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death 8 All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen 9 Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault 10 Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend More from Press and Journal British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard Police search for missing teen Bethany Watt, 16, last seen in Fraserburgh Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Crown Street in… Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument' Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen Aberdeen's confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp Neil Drysdale: Angry players and managers should turn the other cheek rather than use… North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is… Editor's Picks SNP’s Japan depopulation report leaves islanders alarmed Disabled swimmer forced to pull herself out of pool for a year due to ‘broken’ hoist Animal rights activist spared prison after making threats against abattoir workers Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black REVIEW: Harry Hill’s silly dream of a show delights Tivoli audience WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Brora Rangers v Brechin City and Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee
Conversation