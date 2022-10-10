Stand Up To Cancer: ‘I was determined life wasn’t going to become me just waiting for the next bit of cancer treatment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stand Up To Cancer: ‘I was determined life wasn’t going to become me just waiting for the next bit of cancer treatment’

By Louise Glen
October 10, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 5:34 pm
Kathleen Ramsay with her daughter Jordan Ramsay who has launched the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign. Image: Stand Up To Cancer
Kathleen Ramsay with her daughter Jordan Ramsay who has launched the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign. Image: Stand Up To Cancer

This time last year, Jordan Ramsay was keeping her distance from loved ones after undergoing radioactive cancer treatment.

She had already had surgery to have her thyroid removed after being diagnosed in May 2021, but as her 22nd birthday approached she needed radioactive iodine treatment, a form of internal radiotherapy.

The treatment meant that Miss Ramsay, an early years practitioner, had to isolate first in hospital then in her bedroom, unable to even share some birthday cake with her family and friends.

Everything she touched had to be thrown away.

What a difference a year makes

But what a difference a year makes.

Miss Ramsay is now looking forward to celebrating her 23rd birthday on November 25 – and has just been selected to launch Stand Up To Cancer in Scotland this autumn.

During her cancer battle, she recorded powerful Instagram and Tik Tok posts about her journey, attracting support from across the world.

Now she’s backing the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, to help rally people to stand united against the disease by raising money to accelerate life-saving research.

Miss Ramsay, of Stuartfield, near Peterhead, said: “My scar tells the story of something that tried to break me but didn’t succeed.

“I want to Stand Up To Cancer for every young person facing cancer. I want to let them know that they’re not alone and that it does get better.

“I’ve made friends for life from all over the world by writing my Instagram and Tik Tok pages. It makes my journey seem worthwhile when people message me saying that in some small way I’ve helped them.”

‘You can’t back out’

Miss Ramsay was diagnosed with thyroid cancer on May 28 2021 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, after being referred to the hospital for tests.

She had developed a lump on her neck below her right ear and suffered months of exhaustion.

Jordan Ramsay in hospital. Image: Stand Up To Cancer.

She said: “When I walked into the hospital room the doctor’s mask covered most of his face but I could just tell by looking at his eyes what he was going to say.

“It was a face which confirmed that I had cancer. The cancer which had started in my thyroid had spread to my lymph nodes which was why I had that lump on my neck.

“I didn’t feel in shock or cry. I just felt numb. I tried to be logical and ask what’s next? Even when you’re young, if you’re told you have cancer there’s no option. You can’t back out.

“I wanted people to know I had cancer straight from the start. It’s better to jump that hurdle, tell people about the cancer and be open about it.”

‘I’m lucky to still have my smile’

It was a blow when doctors explained she faced a six-week delay before a space was available for her to have surgery to remove her thyroid.

To conquer growing anxiety while she waited, Miss Ramsay decided to plan at least one fun thing every day and share photos on her Instagram and Tik Tok accounts.

She said: “It was a boost to my morale when I started getting messages back on my Instagram from people cheering me on. Of course, it can feel lonely at times having cancer but what I rapidly realised was that there’s an army of people out there who want to help.

“I was determined that my life wasn’t going to become me just waiting for the next bit of cancer treatment.”

The six-hour surgery on July 30 2021 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary was a success. As well as removing all of Miss Ramsay’s thyroid, the surgeon took out 73 lymph nodes. A total of 11 of those nodes were later found to be cancerous.

She said: “Some of the lymph nodes the surgeon had needed to remove were wrapped around vital nerves in my face. They had to peel the lymph nodes off the nerves. If any of these nerves had been mistakenly cut then half my face would have drooped.

“I have a very neat scar on my neck and I know how incredibly lucky I am to still have my smile intact.”

Jordan Ramsay on her birthday in November 2021 when she was radioactive. Image: Stand Up To Cancer

Hardest part was coming through the other side

Following her treatment last November, Miss Ramsay will receive a yearly check-up to assess if there is a risk of recurrence.

She said: “I’ll never be the same as I was before aged 21 my life was turned totally upside down by cancer.

“My journey has not been easy. Coming out the other side has been hardest but I’m getting there. Here’s to the future and navigating my new normal.”

Jordan Ramsay with her sister Katie. Image: Stand Up To Cancer

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland Lisa Adams said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

“All of us can play a part to help beat it. That’s why we’re asking everyone to Stand Up To Cancer this October and raise money that could help get new tests and treatments to those who need them most.”

Stand Up To Cancer is urging supporters to fundraise. A free fundraising pack is available online for inspiration and support.

