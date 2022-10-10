Stand Up To Cancer: ‘I was determined life wasn’t going to become me just waiting for the next bit of cancer treatment’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This time last year, Jordan Ramsay was keeping her distance from loved ones after undergoing radioactive cancer treatment.

She had already had surgery to have her thyroid removed after being diagnosed in May 2021, but as her 22nd birthday approached she needed radioactive iodine treatment, a form of internal radiotherapy.

The treatment meant that Miss Ramsay, an early years practitioner, had to isolate first in hospital then in her bedroom, unable to even share some birthday cake with her family and friends.

Everything she touched had to be thrown away.

But what a difference a year makes.

Miss Ramsay is now looking forward to celebrating her 23rd birthday on November 25 – and has just been selected to launch Stand Up To Cancer in Scotland this autumn.

During her cancer battle, she recorded powerful Instagram and Tik Tok posts about her journey, attracting support from across the world.

Now she’s backing the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, to help rally people to stand united against the disease by raising money to accelerate life-saving research.

Miss Ramsay, of Stuartfield, near Peterhead, said: “My scar tells the story of something that tried to break me but didn’t succeed.

“I want to Stand Up To Cancer for every young person facing cancer. I want to let them know that they’re not alone and that it does get better.

“I’ve made friends for life from all over the world by writing my Instagram and Tik Tok pages. It makes my journey seem worthwhile when people message me saying that in some small way I’ve helped them.”

‘You can’t back out’

Miss Ramsay was diagnosed with thyroid cancer on May 28 2021 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, after being referred to the hospital for tests.

She had developed a lump on her neck below her right ear and suffered months of exhaustion.

She said: “When I walked into the hospital room the doctor’s mask covered most of his face but I could just tell by looking at his eyes what he was going to say.

“It was a face which confirmed that I had cancer. The cancer which had started in my thyroid had spread to my lymph nodes which was why I had that lump on my neck.

“I didn’t feel in shock or cry. I just felt numb. I tried to be logical and ask what’s next? Even when you’re young, if you’re told you have cancer there’s no option. You can’t back out.

“I wanted people to know I had cancer straight from the start. It’s better to jump that hurdle, tell people about the cancer and be open about it.”

‘I’m lucky to still have my smile’

It was a blow when doctors explained she faced a six-week delay before a space was available for her to have surgery to remove her thyroid.

To conquer growing anxiety while she waited, Miss Ramsay decided to plan at least one fun thing every day and share photos on her Instagram and Tik Tok accounts.

She said: “It was a boost to my morale when I started getting messages back on my Instagram from people cheering me on. Of course, it can feel lonely at times having cancer but what I rapidly realised was that there’s an army of people out there who want to help.

“I was determined that my life wasn’t going to become me just waiting for the next bit of cancer treatment.”

The six-hour surgery on July 30 2021 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary was a success. As well as removing all of Miss Ramsay’s thyroid, the surgeon took out 73 lymph nodes. A total of 11 of those nodes were later found to be cancerous.

She said: “Some of the lymph nodes the surgeon had needed to remove were wrapped around vital nerves in my face. They had to peel the lymph nodes off the nerves. If any of these nerves had been mistakenly cut then half my face would have drooped.

“I have a very neat scar on my neck and I know how incredibly lucky I am to still have my smile intact.”

Hardest part was coming through the other side

Following her treatment last November, Miss Ramsay will receive a yearly check-up to assess if there is a risk of recurrence.

She said: “I’ll never be the same as I was before aged 21 my life was turned totally upside down by cancer.

“My journey has not been easy. Coming out the other side has been hardest but I’m getting there. Here’s to the future and navigating my new normal.”

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland Lisa Adams said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

“All of us can play a part to help beat it. That’s why we’re asking everyone to Stand Up To Cancer this October and raise money that could help get new tests and treatments to those who need them most.”

Stand Up To Cancer is urging supporters to fundraise. A free fundraising pack is available online for inspiration and support.