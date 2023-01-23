Scots breeder smashes record at Carlisle British Blue female sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Records were smashed for a British Blue female at the breed’s show and sale in Carlisle when the overall champion sold for 23,000gns to Aberdeenshire.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart, saw 20 bulls average £6,520.50 and seven females level at £6,930.

‘Perfect’ Harelaw Star

Living up to her name was Harelaw Star, an ET-born yearling heifer from Ms Mackay and her husband David’s three-cow herd near Barrhead, Glasgow.

Already successfully shown at Agri Expo, Stars of the Future and LiveScot, she is by Henlli Wishmaster, out of a previous show female Woodend Leonna, which was bought in 2017 and is proving to be a great flush cow.

The buyer was Blair Duffton from Huntly, who described her as ”perfection” having spotted her at LiveScot.

‘This heifer is immaculate’

“I said to Jean if she was ever to sell her I would buy her but never thought she would actually come up for sale,” said Mr Duffton, who intends to show her this summer before flushing her as she matures.

“This heifer is immaculate – one look and you love her. She’s very sweet, correct and stylish with no Blue trait faults and is also well balanced with nice markings giving her the most attractive presence.”

It was also a good day for Robert Paterson and family’s Auchenlay herd from Dunblane, when they topped the bulls at 15,500gns and 12,000gns.

Dearest, when sold to Messrs Coates, North Yorkshire, was a May, 2021-born bull named Auchenlay Ranger.

First in his class in the pre-sale show, he is by a Royal Highland Show champion, Sandyvale Jagerbomb, out of Auchenlay Jen.

The Patersons sold another son of Sandyvale Jagerbomb, for 12,000gns to Messrs Whiteford and Co, Scremerston, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

This was Auchenlay Rolo, out of Auchenlay Myla.

Next best at 10,000gns, was the reserve male champion, Top Side Richy, from Ross and Elaine Pattinson’s herd near Brampton.

He is a 22-month-old son of Fleuron De Maffe, out of Top Side Isla, which has won several championships.

The buyer was Messrs Fawcett, Bishopdale, Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

Two bulls sold at 9,000gns apiece, including the male champion which sold up to Aberdeenshire with Ronnie Downie of Crathie, Ballater.

This was September, 2020-born, Abington Pablo, from Ian McGarva, Nether Abington, Biggar.

He stood junior champion and reserve male champion at the Highland, and is an ET son of Rocco De La Hasse.

Also selling for 9,000gns was 25-month-old Brennand Paddy from JC Walker and Son, Dunsop Bridge, Clitheroe, which sold to Messrs Yeats, Coanwood, Northumberland.