How Inverness and the Islands celebrated the coronation in 1953

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

How Inverness and the Islands celebrated the coronation in 1953

Even the most remote communities across the Highlands and Islands joined the pomp and circumstance of the Queen's coronation celebrations

By Kirstie Waterston
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson

The Queen’s coronation was celebrated with gusto the length and breadth of Britain in 1953 – and the Highlands and Islands were no different.

Even the most remote of communities joined in the pomp and circumstance.

In Inverness, the coronation was marked with huge parades of youth organisations and dignitaries through the city.

The “E.R” cypher was placed beside the existing number plate on a house in an Inverness Street to mark the coronation. Image: DC Thomson

Invernessians had taken part in weeks of fundraising to pay for parties and decorations.

A novel approach to raise cash at one Inverness pub even made headlines in Aberdeen – punters put coins in their beer and stuck them on a mirror in the shape of a crown.

Youths paraded in Inverness

As the coronation approached, he Highland capital was bedecked in red, white and blue, with the Town House draped in Saltires and Union Jacks.

Endless strings of bunting were woven across streets in the town centre, flip-flapping in the breeze and adding to the pageantry of the occasion.

While the handsome buildings of Academy Street and Union Street were strung with great swags and banners.

Inverness Town House decorated for the coronation; in the foreground are the posts which were erected for crush barriers on High Street. Image: DC Thomson

On May 31, members of the city’s Boys’ Brigade, Scouts, Girl Guides, Brownies and cadets were lead by pipebands in a mass parade through the streets of Inverness to the East Church.

Forming up on the cobbles of Academy Street, hundreds of youngsters stood smartly with their colours held high.

It was a blustery, but bright day, for the parade participants, and the proud parents lining the streets to watch.

Formalities and fireworks

The Coronation parade on June 2 featured more senior members of Inverness’ society, but it was a dreich day.

It was quite the spectacle; a winding parade of dignitaries in their ermine-trimmed cloaks, veterans, airmen, sailors, kilted soldiers, and ministers as far as the eye could see.

They trudged from the Old High Church, through the streets in the drizzle to the booming beat of the pipeband.

Despite the weather, the pavements were packed with onlookers.

The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for coronation celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson

They passed the municipal buildings where the salute was taken by the senior magistrate before assembling in the town square for an inspection.

The parade then set off to the Town Hall where the royal toast was pledged.

Later, the formalities of the day gave way to more light-hearted celebrations of merriment, fireworks and a bonfire.

Coronation celebrations on islands

The Evening Express ran special coronation reports from Scotland’s northern outposts.

Arguably the farthest north was Haroldswick on Unst in the Shetland Isles.

Answering the phone in Baltasound was Mrs Mouat, who ran a guesthouse there.

She said: “We are all siting round the wireless listening to the procession. Everybody else in the islands seems to be doing the same.

“The weather is blustery but dry so we should have a grand day at our picnic.

“We are going to dance the night away here in halls and on top of Saxaford Hill.”

North and north-east Army Cadets at Aberdeen Station ready to board a train to London to partake in the Coronation parade. Image: DC Thomson

There was great excitement for a 14-year-old Shetlander – army cadet A Manson who was one of 21 lads chosen to attend the coronation in London.

His glee wasn’t around the gravitas of the coronation, but seeing a train for the first time as he joined other cadets boarding a service from Aberdeen to London.

Lonely lighthousemen celebrated too

From the north to the west, ringing in from Carbost on the Isle of Sky was Mrs Steele a schoolteacher whose voice came through “clear and strong”.

What were Her Majesty’s subjects on the west coast doing to celebrate?

Mrs Steele’s family were also “glued around the wireless” and the village was very quiet.

But her island report offered a chillier outlook on the weather than London.

June 2 was an unseasonably cold day, even by London’s standards, but Mrs Steele reported that on Skye they had sleet, with “fresh snow on the Coolins for the first time since February”.

Mrs Steele added: “At night we are going to have dancing and a huge bonfire.

“Mr Donald McInnes, who is 96, and our oldest resident, is going to light the bonfire.

“We should have a wonderful day.”

Heading over to Callanish on the West Coast of Lewis, the loneliest coronation party was taking place.

Three men manning the isolated Flannan Isles lighthouse celebrated as best they could.

They decorated the lighthouse with flags and bunting, and had ate a special coronation dinner they had prepared while listening to the wireless.

At night, they set off fireworks which were seen by the villagers of Breascleit, their shore station.

In return, the lighthousemen glimpsed the cheery glow of the villagers’ bonfire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
The parade marching along High Street in Inverness for Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Celebrations in 1953. Image: DC Thomson
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]