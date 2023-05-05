Inverurie Locos’ Andy Low looking for signings but says youth will also get chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos’ Andy Low looking for signings but says youth will also get chance

Defender Josh Buchan has committed his future to the Railwaymen and manager Low is keen to add some new recruits this summer.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is on the look-out for new signings.
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is on the look-out for new signings.

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping to bolster his squad with new signings but says he will also be happy to give youth a chance next season.

The Railwaymen gaffer is busy working on potential new additions for next term, but admits, if they don’t materialise, he’s happy with the players already at Harlaw Park.

Low said: “We’re working away in the background, it’s a competitive league and usually you find you’re all after the same players.

“I’m very happy with the squad we finished the season with and we’ve got Garry Wood to come back from injury as well.

“But I would like to make two or three signings if possible to strengthen us further.

“We’ve also got a lot of talented young players and I’ve no qualms about giving them opportunities as well.

“My aim is to improve the first-team and if I can do that using players from the youth set-up that’s even better than trying to make signings.

“We’ve got examples like Blair Smith who have come into the first-team group. He’s only 16, but has been outstanding in training since I’ve come in.

“He’ll get opportunities and there are others in a similar position who will have the chance to come through and give us something to think about.”

Buchan buys in

One player Low has secured is defender Josh Buchan.

The 17-year-old former Dundee player joined Inverurie on a short-term deal in March, but last week penned a contract until the summer of 2026.

Low added: “Josh is somebody that’s really ambitious. In terms of ability he was always of interest to us and with him joining until the end of the season, it was very much so he could see what we could offer him in terms of helping his progression.

“He’s only 17, but physically and in terms of his quality he’s ready to play Highland League football.

“I’ve been delighted with him since he came in and I think he’s got a lot more to give going forward.”

