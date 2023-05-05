Inverurie Locos’ Andy Low looking for signings but says youth will also get chance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping to bolster his squad with new signings but says he will also be happy to give youth a chance next season.

The Railwaymen gaffer is busy working on potential new additions for next term, but admits, if they don’t materialise, he’s happy with the players already at Harlaw Park.

Low said: “We’re working away in the background, it’s a competitive league and usually you find you’re all after the same players.

“I’m very happy with the squad we finished the season with and we’ve got Garry Wood to come back from injury as well.

“But I would like to make two or three signings if possible to strengthen us further.

“We’ve also got a lot of talented young players and I’ve no qualms about giving them opportunities as well.

“My aim is to improve the first-team and if I can do that using players from the youth set-up that’s even better than trying to make signings.

“We’ve got examples like Blair Smith who have come into the first-team group. He’s only 16, but has been outstanding in training since I’ve come in.

“He’ll get opportunities and there are others in a similar position who will have the chance to come through and give us something to think about.”

Buchan buys in

One player Low has secured is defender Josh Buchan.

The 17-year-old former Dundee player joined Inverurie on a short-term deal in March, but last week penned a contract until the summer of 2026.

Low added: “Josh is somebody that’s really ambitious. In terms of ability he was always of interest to us and with him joining until the end of the season, it was very much so he could see what we could offer him in terms of helping his progression.

Tremendous news from Harlaw Park this morning. Josh Buchan has today penned a long term deal to remain a Railwayman.

https://t.co/UjWCRn5BZc 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ijdtKyg8g7 — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) April 28, 2023

“He’s only 17, but physically and in terms of his quality he’s ready to play Highland League football.

“I’ve been delighted with him since he came in and I think he’s got a lot more to give going forward.”