Gallery: Aboyne Games memories over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Gallery: Aboyne Games memories over the years

We've gone through our archives and picked out photos of competitors and crowds alike enjoying Aboyne Games throughout the decades.

By Reporter
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.

Aboyne Games pulls crowds of people into the heart of Royal Deeside every summer and has done since 1867.

An event to look forward to, the games are taking place today, as they always do, on the first Saturday in August.

Known as ‘The Traditional Games’ due to its long and revered history, there will be many people with fond memories of Aboyne Games.

In its infancy, Aboyne Games only had two flat races: a 100 yards and a quarter mile run.

But, more than 150 years on, it hosts a full programme of the popular field events you’d expect to see at any Highland Games.

It attracts locals, tourists and even royalty – the late Queen Elizabeth delighted attendees when she made a surprise visit to the event in 2017.

And in 1876, her grandfather George V and great-grandfather Edward VII attended along with Prince Leopold, the youngest son of Queen Victoria.

While our archive photos don’t quite stretch back that far, we’re sure you’ll enjoy reminiscing over our snaps from the last few decades.

If you recognise any familiar faces in these pictures, or have any special Aboyne Games memories, let us know by emailing: nostalgia@pressandjournal.co.uk

Miss Great Britain 1967 Jennifer Gurley tries to lift the 58lb weight, watched by Bill Anderson, Charlie Allan and Arthur Bowe.
1967: Miss Great Britain 1967 Jennifer Gurley tries to lift the 58lb weight, watched by Bill Anderson, Charlie Allan and Arthur Bowe.
Captain Bill Gardner of Aboyne Platoon, Gordon Highlanders AFC, and Sergeant Gordon Ewen instructing five young cadets in their games duties in 1985.
1985: Captain Bill Gardner, right, of Aboyne Platoon, Gordon Highlanders AFC, and Sergeant Gordon Ewen, left, instructing cadets, from left, Gerrard Broere; Neil Middleton; Colour Sgt Fergus Gatt; Ronald Bruce, and Jeroen Van Klaveren, in their games duties.
Three young women - Faye Henderson, Anna Thomson and Karen Ogg - competing in the Highland Fling in Aboyne Games 1991.
1991: Competing in the Highland Fling are, from left, Faye Henderson (16), from Alford; Anna Thomson (14), from Glenbuchat, and Karen Ogg (15), from Strathdon.
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games in 1961.
1961: Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
Tug-o-war team the Royal Blacks, from Laurencekirk, competing in the 1990 Aboyne Games.
1990: Tug-o-war team the Royal Blacks, from Laurencekirk, taking the strain.
Alistair Gunn getting to grips with the heavy stone during the 1999 games.
1999: Alistair Gunn getting to grips with the heavy stone during the games.
Stephen Thomas, from Torphins, making a big splash in the long leap sand pit in 1988.
1988: Stephen Thomas, from Torphins, making a big splash in the long leap sand pit.
Adele Lapwood, from Forfar, competing with fellow Highland dancers Janine Beaty, of Lanark, and Nandy Sotiropouos and Alison Greig, both from Australia in the 1984 Aboyne Games.
1984: Adele Lapwood, right, from Forfar, competing with fellow Highland dancers, from left, Janine Beaty, of Lanark, and Nandy Sotiropouos and Alison Greig, both from Australia.
Five-year-old twins Laura and Karen Murray with toy they won on one of the stalls at the 126th games.
1993: Five-year-old twins Laura (left) and Karen Murray, Montgarrie Road, Alford, smile for pictures after winning toys on one of the stalls at the 126th Aboyne Games.
George Clark throwing the ball and chain at Aboyne Games in September 1962.
1962: George Clark throwing the ball and chain at Aboyne Games in September 1962.

 

More from Past Times

Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
'Bouley Bashers': Aberdeen Beach Boulevard was illicit racetrack for generations of boy racers
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
On This Day: Goering's car and fruity gossip featured in the Evening Express of…
St Machar Academy pupils jumping on the stone steps outside the school
Gallery: St Machar Academy memories through the decades
Youngsters posing on a fence with some horses
Gallery: Turriff Show fun through the years
Bonnie Prince Charlie's Betty Burke disguise recreation
From Prince to serving maid: Bonnie Prince Charlie's Betty Burke disguise recreated in meticulous…
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
Commemorative ceremonies will remember the many Scots who died during the Korean war
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
275 years of sport across the north and north-east
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
Highland writers' centre Moniack Mhor celebrates 30 years nurturing national literary scene
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
Fire ravaged the Esplanade Hotel in Oban and claimed 10 lives on a summer…
Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games.
On This Day, 1968: Prisoners on trial for attempted murder at HMP Peterhead and…