Past Times Gallery: Aboyne Games memories over the years We've gone through our archives and picked out photos of competitors and crowds alike enjoying Aboyne Games throughout the decades. By Reporter August 5 2023, 6.00am

Aboyne Games pulls crowds of people into the heart of Royal Deeside every summer and has done since 1867. An event to look forward to, the games are taking place today, as they always do, on the first Saturday in August. Known as 'The Traditional Games' due to its long and revered history, there will be many people with fond memories of Aboyne Games. In its infancy, Aboyne Games only had two flat races: a 100 yards and a quarter mile run. But, more than 150 years on, it hosts a full programme of the popular field events you'd expect to see at any Highland Games. It attracts locals, tourists and even royalty – the late Queen Elizabeth delighted attendees when she made a surprise visit to the event in 2017. And in 1876, her grandfather George V and great-grandfather Edward VII attended along with Prince Leopold, the youngest son of Queen Victoria. While our archive photos don't quite stretch back that far, we're sure you'll enjoy reminiscing over our snaps from the last few decades. If you recognise any familiar faces in these pictures, or have any special Aboyne Games memories, let us know by emailing: nostalgia@pressandjournal.co.uk 1967: Miss Great Britain 1967 Jennifer Gurley tries to lift the 58lb weight, watched by Bill Anderson, Charlie Allan and Arthur Bowe. 1985: Captain Bill Gardner, right, of Aboyne Platoon, Gordon Highlanders AFC, and Sergeant Gordon Ewen, left, instructing cadets, from left, Gerrard Broere; Neil Middleton; Colour Sgt Fergus Gatt; Ronald Bruce, and Jeroen Van Klaveren, in their games duties. 1991: Competing in the Highland Fling are, from left, Faye Henderson (16), from Alford; Anna Thomson (14), from Glenbuchat, and Karen Ogg (15), from Strathdon. 1961: Runners competing in one of the races at the Aboyne Games. 1990: Tug-o-war team the Royal Blacks, from Laurencekirk, taking the strain. 1999: Alistair Gunn getting to grips with the heavy stone during the games. 1988: Stephen Thomas, from Torphins, making a big splash in the long leap sand pit. 1984: Adele Lapwood, right, from Forfar, competing with fellow Highland dancers, from left, Janine Beaty, of Lanark, and Nandy Sotiropouos and Alison Greig, both from Australia. 1993: Five-year-old twins Laura (left) and Karen Murray, Montgarrie Road, Alford, smile for pictures after winning toys on one of the stalls at the 126th Aboyne Games. 1962: George Clark throwing the ball and chain at Aboyne Games in September 1962.