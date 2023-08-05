Gallery: Aboyne Games memories over the years

Aboyne Games pulls crowds of people into the heart of Royal Deeside every summer and has done since 1867.

An event to look forward to, the games are taking place today, as they always do, on the first Saturday in August.

Known as ‘The Traditional Games’ due to its long and revered history, there will be many people with fond memories of Aboyne Games.

In its infancy, Aboyne Games only had two flat races: a 100 yards and a quarter mile run.

But, more than 150 years on, it hosts a full programme of the popular field events you’d expect to see at any Highland Games.

It attracts locals, tourists and even royalty – the late Queen Elizabeth delighted attendees when she made a surprise visit to the event in 2017.

And in 1876, her grandfather George V and great-grandfather Edward VII attended along with Prince Leopold, the youngest son of Queen Victoria.

While our archive photos don’t quite stretch back that far, we’re sure you’ll enjoy reminiscing over our snaps from the last few decades.

If you recognise any familiar faces in these pictures, or have any special Aboyne Games memories, let us know by emailing: nostalgia@pressandjournal.co.uk