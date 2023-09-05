Gallery: Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology was at cutting-edge of oil and gas education

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology was at cutting-edge of oil and gas education

With its background in marine technology and engineering, Robert Gordon's Institute of Technology was in the ideal position to launch an energy-based course in 1971 after the discovery of oil.

By Kirstie Waterston
Pictured in one of the rescue craft as part of a new course at RGIT's offshore safety and survival unit in 1977 are (left to right) Ian Milne, George Masson, Carl Rolaston, and Moray Souter. Image: DC Thomson
Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology was founded 120 years ago, laying the foundations of Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University today.

Initially known as the vocational department of Robert Gordon’s College, it was renamed Robert Gordon’s Technical College in 1910.

It specialised in practical courses like marine, mechanical, electrical and civil engineering, alongside subjects like pharmacy and naval architecture.

In the early 20th Century, the vast majority of scholars were evening students, balancing studies with work and apprenticeships.

A report in 1910 highlighted that 600 students attended engineering evening classes during the winter term alone.

1960: A view of the exterior of Robert Gordon’s Technical College on Blackfriars Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The School of Arts and Crafts was also part of the technical college at a time when creativity was really valued in society.

Governors were keen to establish an architecture course to rival those at Glasgow and Edinburgh schools of art, and suggested art education should tie in with Aberdeen’s granite industry.

As emphasis moved from evening classes to full-time education, the college was renamed Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology in 1965.

With its background in marine technology, RGIT was in the ideal position to launch an energy-based course in 1971 after the discovery of oil.

The course proved very successful and by 1992 RGIT had become a university in its own right, where thousands of students a year continue to study engineering.

Pictures: Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology

1985: Keith student Derek Johnston, collects the prize given by the Scottish branch of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers for the Top Student (1984-85) in RGIT’s B.Sc. Hounours engineering technology course. Scottish branch president James Gray made the presentation of a cheque and certificate at RGIT’s Schoolhill premises. Also in the picture are, left to right, secretary of the Aberdeen panel of the institute of Mechanical Engineers John Torrance, RGIT’s Dr Peter Wallburn, and panel chairman Bert Hosie. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Alex Urquhart, of the RGIT School of Mechanical and Offshore Engineering, and Hamish McDonald, of the Institute’s Maritime Rescue Centre, with the model of the helicopter ‘dunker’. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Students from RGIT School of Mechanical Engineering receive prizes totalling £1000 from the Esso Exploration and Production Company, who sponsored the two Offshore Masters courses at the institute. Image: DC Thomson
1983: During a family open day, technician Ronnie Dunk, right, shows a simulated model gas and oil separator to third-year student Irvine Brown and his parents Irvine and Evelyn, from Insch. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Budding drilling technologist Ahmed Sultan accepts his prize from Lindsey Cradock, while looking on, left to right, are other prize winners: Alex Macdonald, John Hogg, Lab Akinsho, Robert Ord, Chris Kettle and Sandy Reid. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The school of mechanical and offshore engineering at Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology became the first in the UK to buy a “state-of-the-art” computer-aided training system – thanks to a donation of £18,500 from Britoil. The equipment was handed over to RGIT principal Dr David Kennedy, right, by Britoil general manager Gordon McLellan, second right. Also, pictured are, from left, Dr William Mason, Sam Clinton, and Prof. Blyth McNaughton. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Third-year pupils from Peterhead Academy gather around Charles Kemp, engineering applications supervisor at Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology, as he explains to them the workings of a Rolls-Royce jet aircraft engine. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Two mechanical engineering students receive awards from the Institute of Mechanical Engineering at the Robert Gordon Institute of Technology. Philip Low, front left, won the best project prize and Alan Reaper, front right, won the best student prize for the HND BSc course. Handing over their awards were engineering technology course leader Bob Taylor, back left, and Robert Hosie, chairman of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers. Image: DC Thomson
1986: BSc Pharmacy Honours graduates, back from left, Mayur Patel, Ajit Barot, Ian Proud and Alastair King. In front are, from left, Sharon Hems, Chisha Puta, Andra Horne and Keith McDonald. Image: DC Thomson

