Stornoway girl, 3, airlifted to hospital with ‘limb-threatening’ injury

A three year-old girl from Stornoway has been airlifted to hospital after suffering a limb threatening injury to her arm.
The child was airlifted to Glasgow Royal Infirmary at around 8:30 on Saturday night with a fractured distal humerus.
The fracture is on the lower end of the upper arm bone where it connects to the elbow.
Injury deemed ‘limb-threatening’
The injury was deemed limb-threatening as the bone was close to protruding through the skin.
The Coastguard had no updates on her condition at around 9am on Sunday morning.
Conversation