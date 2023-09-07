A96 dualling: Will Aberdeen to Inverness ever be fully dualled?

A decision on whether to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness has fallen further behind with fears over the scheme’s future.

Humza Yousaf gave only a brief mention to “improving” the road while delivering his much anticipated programme for government at Holyrood on Tuesday.

But his statement added to speculation the dualling upgrade may no longer be completed in full as promised over a decade ago.

We take a look at what was pledged and where progress is at now:

What was promised on the A96?

The SNP promised on December 6, 2011 to complete the dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Aberdeen by 2030.

The plan was to connect all of Scotland’s cities by the dual carriageway network.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland say the dualling programme will deliver a number of benefits including improved journey time, improved connectivity and reduce the rate and severity of accidents.

What changed?

The Greens entered a power-sharing deal with the SNP in August 2021 with both parties making a co-operation agreement.

This included a controversial commitment to review plans to fully dual the A96.

It has been clarified that dualling between Inverness and Nairn, including Nairn bypass, is not under review but the remainder of the route is.

Speaking at Holyrood, Mr Yousaf committed only to “improving” the A96 but did make specific mention of the commitment to dual from Inverness to Nairn.

Where he fell silent was on the section between Nairn and Aberdeen.

When will the review report back?

That is the million-dollar question. Progress has been continually delayed.

The so-called Bute House Agreement signed by the two parties in government pledged to report back on this review by the end of 2022.

But in December, it was revealed the climate review would not be published until the first half of 2023, delaying the overall decision on the road.

In June, newly-appointed Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan appeared vague over the timescales but said more details on the climate review would be provided in summer.

During a visit to Fochabers in July, Mr Yousaf confirmed the outcome of the review would be published in autumn after parliament returned from summer recess.

Speaking to the Press and Journal in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the first minister said a decision had not been made on dualling outwith Inverness to Nairn.

But he said his government hopes to update parliament in “due course”.

What else has government said?

A Scottish Government spokesman said the current plan is to fully dual the route but highlighted the ongoing “evidence-based review” of the programme.

He confirmed the government is now pushing forward with “further detailed work to inform the remaining stages of the review”.

The outcomes from this are expected in the “coming months” for final public consultation, before a final decision is then reached, the spokesman added.

This could create a delay on how to proceed with the project of around a year.