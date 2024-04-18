Alex Smith: Big-game experience can help Aberdeen shock Celtic in Scottish Cup

Former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith has urged the Dons to draw on their big-game experience as they bid to reach the Scottish Cup final.

Smith and co-manager Jocky Scott were the last management team to guide the Dons to Scottish Cup glory in 1990 when they beat Celtic in a penalty shoot-out at Hampden.

The Hoops stand between interim boss Peter Leven’s side and a place in next month’s final, but Smith believes the side can show the lessons learned from European competition and reaching the final of the League Cup earlier in the campaign.

He said: “This Aberdeen team has experience of playing and winning a cup semi-final at Hampden this season.

“We’ve seen them rise to the occasion a few times this season already in Europe and with 10-men against Hibs in the League Cup semi-final, so they know it’s in their locker.

“It’s not as if the players will be asked to perform a role which is alien to them.

“No team has had more experience of cup semi-finals and finals than Celtic and Rangers, but Aberdeen have had their fair share, too, and they will know the big two don’t always get it their own way.

“Saturday is a game not to be afraid of, but to relish, and if Peter can get his best players up for it and believing in themselves, then anything is possible.”

Leven can show the lessons learned

Celtic won the first two league meetings between the sides this season, but Aberdeen produced a stirring second-half display in Leven’s first game in charge in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in their last encounter.

Smith – who watched the game from his home in Australia – expects the gameplan to be very similar from Leven as he looks to lead the Dons to their first win over Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

He said: “Playing a controlled game and making a real game of it is key. If the Dons can keep it tight, they know they have a proven match-winner in Bojan Miovski.

“With a couple of his team-mates supporting him, Aberdeen can win the game if they are structured, difficult to break down and then breaking forward with real pace and intent.

“Rangers and Celtic were praised for end-to-end rubbish in their derby a couple of weeks ago.

“They received praise for a great game, but in-between the finishes, which were good, was a lot of poor football.

“But football is not just about goals. It’s about structure, organisation and finding a way to win a game.

“In the case of the semi-final for Aberdeen, it’s about being patient and concentrating.”

Dons should embrace underdogs tag

Aberdeen will be underdogs at Hampden, while the travelling support from the Granite City will be outnumbered by a Hoops fanbase making the short trip to the National Stadium.

But Smith believes the weight of expectation on Celtic can work in the Dons’ favour.

He said: “Celtic and Rangers are under a lot of pressure in any game, but it’s even greater in a semi-final – and the last thing you can afford to do is give them an early goal.

“There will be more Celtic fans there, but the Aberdeen fans will be passionate and get behind their side believing they can win the game.

“It’s up to the players to respond to that support.

“Peter and the players have to ignore the noise and focus on the 90 minutes – or two hours and penalties, if it goes that far.

“They know what is at stake, but it’s about facing the game and producing a really concentrated defensive display.

“They have a lot of time to score a goal, so it is important not to rush.

‘Crazy to think it’s 34 years since Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup’

Smith knows what it takes to humble the Hoops at Hampden, but believes drawing comparisons between the Dons team which won the cup double in 1989-90 and the current squad is unfair.

He said: “It’s crazy to think it has been 34 years since Aberdeen won the cup.

“Everyone talks about the final in 1990 being a poor game, but I’ve always said it depends on which team you were supporting.

“I don’t think there’s an Aberdeen fan who was there that day who left Hampden disappointed.

“The team I had had the experience, know-how and ability to win the game, whether it was through open play or in a penalty shoot-out as it transpired.

“It’s rarely spoken about, but the quality and composure of the Aberdeen penalty takers was first class.

“I was always against penalty shoot-outs, but we were forced to do it and we did it brilliantly to win the cup.”