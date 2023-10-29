Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil to work with Alba party in Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil to work with Alba party in Westminster

Angus MacNeil was permanently exiled from the SNP in August after initially being suspended following a row.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

Veteran SNP MP Angus MacNeil is to work with Alba in Westminster as part of a “Scotland United” group, the party says.

Mr MacNeil is to remain as an independent MP but will work with Alex Salmond’s pro-independence Alba party.

They say current Alba MPs Neale Hanvey and former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill will both work with the Na h-Eileanan an Iar in the House of Commons.

Angus MacNeil was expelled from the SNP in August after initially being suspended following a row with chief whip Brendan O’Hara.

He refused to rejoin the SNP group after his suspension expired, prompting his expulsion by the party’s member conduct committee.

Alex Salmond. Image: PA

Mr MacNeil says he will stand as an independent at the General Election next year.

Neale Hanvey, Alba’s Westminster leader, said: “Whilst Angus will continue to sit as an independent MP, following his offer to work cross party on independence, it’s only Alba who have responded and he has now begun working with us under the shared banner of Scotland United.

“A United Scotland campaign can only make progress if those involved hold a genuine determination for Scotland to be a normal independent country.

“Those who choose devolution or disregard the aspirations of their voters now risk being crushed on the political rocks.

SNP defections

“Our movement is resilient and will regroup driving forward to independence with or without them.

“[The] Alba Party will make a significant contribution to contesting the General Election next year but our strategic objective is the next Scottish Parliament elections.”

It comes after former SNP leadership candidate Ash Reagan announced she would defect to Mr Salmond’s political party.

Ms Regan, 49, who was first elected as an SNP MSP  and served in Nicola Sturgeon’s government, becomes Alba’s first elected member at Holyrood.

Mr Hanvey added: “Ash Regan is the first Alba Party member of the [Scottish] Parliament but we will be aiming to return a significant block of pro independence MSPs at that election.”

More from Scottish politics

Solicitor Aamer Anwar (centre) gives a statement on behalf of the Scottish Covid Bereaved before a hearing at the Covid-19 pandemic inquiry at George House in Edinburgh. Image: PA
Covid lawyer Aamer Anwar says missing WhatsApp messages could be 'treasure trove'
The Scottish Government is calling for more financial support for local authorities to house migrants (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s refugees minister in funding call for councils supporting migrants
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
Highland Council to raise budget concerns after first minister's 'dictatorial' council tax freeze
A train passing Cove in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Campaign for North East Rail throws weight behind Cove and Newtonhill station plans
One of the rooms inside Scotland’s first Bairns Hoose (Will Scott and Lee Boyd/PA)
Pilot locations announced for Scottish child protection service
Storm Babet: Aberdeen firefighter warns service will struggle to cope with more extreme weather…
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool with his hands covered in glitter after a protester ran onto the stage. Picture date: Tuesday October 10, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to name Aberdeen as GB Energy headquarters - and…
MSPs raised concerns the process of housing asulums seekers in hotels is becoming normalised’ as they demanded to know if any unnacompanied children were living in hotels in Scotland. (Peter Powell/PA
MSPs demand clarity over position of child asylum seekers in Scotland
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to Kim Clark as he looks at water damage in their house during a visit to Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin floods: First minister to lobby insurance firms after being 'shocked' at Storm Babet…
Storm Babet: No guarantee best flood defences will always work, admits SNP justice chief

Conversation