Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil to work with Alba party in Westminster

Veteran SNP MP Angus MacNeil is to work with Alba in Westminster as part of a “Scotland United” group, the party says.

Mr MacNeil is to remain as an independent MP but will work with Alex Salmond’s pro-independence Alba party.

They say current Alba MPs Neale Hanvey and former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill will both work with the Na h-Eileanan an Iar in the House of Commons.

Angus MacNeil was expelled from the SNP in August after initially being suspended following a row with chief whip Brendan O’Hara.

He refused to rejoin the SNP group after his suspension expired, prompting his expulsion by the party’s member conduct committee.

Mr MacNeil says he will stand as an independent at the General Election next year.

Neale Hanvey, Alba’s Westminster leader, said: “Whilst Angus will continue to sit as an independent MP, following his offer to work cross party on independence, it’s only Alba who have responded and he has now begun working with us under the shared banner of Scotland United.

“A United Scotland campaign can only make progress if those involved hold a genuine determination for Scotland to be a normal independent country.

“Those who choose devolution or disregard the aspirations of their voters now risk being crushed on the political rocks.

SNP defections

“Our movement is resilient and will regroup driving forward to independence with or without them.

“[The] Alba Party will make a significant contribution to contesting the General Election next year but our strategic objective is the next Scottish Parliament elections.”

It comes after former SNP leadership candidate Ash Reagan announced she would defect to Mr Salmond’s political party.

Ms Regan, 49, who was first elected as an SNP MSP and served in Nicola Sturgeon’s government, becomes Alba’s first elected member at Holyrood.

Mr Hanvey added: “Ash Regan is the first Alba Party member of the [Scottish] Parliament but we will be aiming to return a significant block of pro independence MSPs at that election.”