Jilted north-east MP David Duguid considers Holyrood 2026 comeback as new Tory leader opens door

The former Banff and Buchan Tory MP was ditched by his party while in hospital and controversially replaced by Douglas Ross at the Westminster election.

By Justin Bowie
Ex-Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid is considering a 2026 Holyrood election comeback as new Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay paves the way for a return.

Mr Findlay was in the north-east for the first time since taking over the top job after Douglas Ross blew his gamble to stand in place of Mr Duguid, who was in hospital.

That last-minute move, and Mr Ross’s decision to resign as leader, plunged the party into turmoil and was blamed for the Tory loss to the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the June election.

Speaking to the P&J during a visit to Fraserburgh on Wednesday, Mr Findlay said he wants to build bridges in the party.

“It was really unfortunate, the events that transpired,” he said.

“But I’m determined not to start poking at that and trying to open old wounds.”

Mr Findlay said he has been in contact with Mr Duguid, who is continuing his recovery following treatment for a spinal illness and pneumonia.

He told us: “David knows the value I have in his fantastic contribution as an MP, and he knows the door remains open.

“He’s under no pressure to decide what his future might look like, but I’d very much like for him to feel welcome as a potential candidate going into 2026.”

We asked Mr Duguid if he would consider having another ago.

Mr Duguid told the P&J: “As I focused on my recovery over the summer, I have also been considering my options going forward.

“I may consider standing again if the right opportunity arose.”

Mr Findlay, on his north-east tour over Tuesday and Wednesday, hopes disillusioned Tory supporters in Aberdeenshire are in a forgiving mood as three by-elections approach on November 7.

The Tories are favourites to win all three wards but will be nervous about the growing threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

Reform gained 14% of the vote in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, clearly denting the Conservative vote.

Mr Findlay said his party has a “reasonable expectation” to do well in the three by-elections, but won’t make a “foolish prediction” ahead of time.

The council byelections are in Fraserburgh and District, Central Buchan, and Mearns.

Addressing the Reform threat, he said: “I wouldn’t describe myself as being worried. None of us – in all parties – are under any illusions about the Reform vote in the election.”

Mr Findlay also met energy industry chief in Aberdeen on Wednesday morning.

Even though he’s an MSP for the West of Scotland region, the new Tory leader says he’s sensitive to the needs of the sector.

He said: “Despite not being a native of the north-east, I hugely appreciate this world-leading industry we have on our doorstep.”

