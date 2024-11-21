SNP’s Stephen Flynn will quit as Aberdeen South MP if he enters Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Stephen Flynn will quit as Aberdeen South MP if he enters Holyrood

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed the party’s Westminster leader wanted to remain as an MP even if he enters the Scottish Parliament.

By Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA.
Stephen Flynn will quit his Aberdeen South Westminster seat if he is successful in his bid to enter the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP’s Westminster leader originally planned to remain in the House of Commons even if he won a seat in Holyrood.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed Mr Flynn was planning to challenge Aberdeen MSP Audrey Nicoll for his seat in 2026.

But he faced a backlash from the SNP over his plans to remain in Westminster.

Mr Flynn admitted he “got this one wrong” and will no longer be looking to seek a dual mandate at the next election.

He claimed his decision had been influenced by the potential cost of a by-election in his Aberdeen South Westminster constituency.

He said: “My aim to save the public purse from unnecessary strain by potentially overlapping the role of an MP and an MSP for a short period until the next general election was genuine in its intent – but doing it for the right reasons doesn’t change the fact that I got it wrong.”

But he is intent to still run for Holyrood.

Aberdeen SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll.

He added: “My motivation and central belief remains that Holyrood, as the heart of Scottish democracy, is the democratic platform that will drive the route to an independent Scotland.

“All of us in the independence movement share that common cause and want to be part of that story.”

Mr Flynn’s “double jobbing” plans were left in jeopardy when opposition parties announced plans to ban dual mandates.

The Scottish Parliament could vote to ban the practice as soon as Christmas.

Mr Flynn said he “looks forward to assessing the new candidate selection rules” ahead of the next Holyrood election.

We reported how his plans to run for Holyrood had “gone down badly” with SNP members and risked backfiring.

Audrey Nicoll, who faces a challenge from Mr Flynn, said she was “surprised” by his decision to run against her.

She told the Press and Journal she only became aware he would be contending for her seat “relatively late in the day”.

Conversation