Politics

Suspended Aberdeenshire Labour candidate back in the party – and he wants an apology

Andy Brown, who was ditched over a “pro-Russia” row, wants Chancellor Rachel Reeves to say sorry for criticising him.

By Justin Bowie
Andy Brown's suspension by Labour has been lifted. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
An Aberdeenshire Labour candidate ditched during the election over “pro-Russia” posts has been allowed back into the party as his suspension misery ended.

Andy Brown is delighted after spending five months in limbo – but launched an astonishing attack on Rachel Reeves because she criticised him.

The longtime Labour member, from Banchory, wants a direct apology from the chancellor for what he branded an “outrageous outburst” against him on Sky News.

Ms Reeves boasted that “swift action” had been taken when The Press and Journal exclusively revealed Mr Brown had been dropped by Labour.

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate shared a link to state media outlet Russia Today doubting Vladimir Putin’s regime’s role in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

Mr Brown says he only found out he had been ditched when he saw it in the news and was stunned to see Ms Reeves condemning him on national TV.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Budget day. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: PA.

“I would like to hear an apology from Rachel Reeves after her outrageous outburst,” he told The Press and Journal.

“I was absolutely shocked. It was scandalous.”

Mr Brown maintains his innocence and says he would never share pro-Russia posts, describing himself as a “moderate”.

He was sent a letter by Scottish Labour HQ revealing his suspension had been lifted.

It read: “We can confirm that, effective immediately, your administrative suspension from membership of the Labour Party has been lifted.”

In a bizarre mix-up we revealed last month the Labour candidate thought he had been let back into the party, only to find out he was still suspended.

‘I’ll probably go for a drink or two’

But Mr Brown says he never considered giving up.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he told us. “I’m so relieved. I’ll probably go for a drink or two tonight.

“But Labour has let me down badly. It’s atrocious the way they’ve carried on.”

The Banchory man was also scathing of Labour’s record in power so far.

He said Chancellor Ms Reeves was wrong to cut winter fuel payments, he disagrees with the inheritance tax on farmers, and is worried about the party’s attitude to oil and gas.

“It’s shocking, the way they’re carrying on,” he said.

“It’s a hallmark of the chancellor’s approach – a lack of consultation and consideration for others.

“She needs to learn and engage. At the moment she’s not.”

Yet despite his strong criticism, he would not rule out a bid for Holyrood in 2026.

“We’ll see what happens, if they want me to stand,” he said.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “Scottish Labour will have to give a good explanation for this former candidate’s conduct.”

The UK Government was contacted for comment.

Scottish Labour declined to comment.

