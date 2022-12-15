Highland Foodbank receives £10,000 donation from Inverness business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Foodbank has received a £10,000 donation to help it support people across the region struggling to put food on the table.

Blythswood Care runs six foodbanks in the Highlands, which are helping people stay both fed and warm this winter.

Inverness property development company Ark Inverness has handed over a generous donation to ensure they can keep carrying out this vital work.

Willie Gray, owner and director of Ark Estates, visited Blythswood Care’s headquarters in Evanton to meet the team and say how glad he was to be able to help.

“Ark Estates is in a fortunate position to be able to support Highland Foodbank and the vital services they provide within the Highland community,” he said.

“At a time when an increasing number of people across the country need to rely on food banks, we wanted to make this donation to support Highland Foodbank’s efforts to assist those within our local community who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.”

For foodbank information and to donate visit blythswood.org/our-foodbanks Posted by Blythswood Care on Monday, 12 December 2022

Much needed support

In the Big Christmas Food Appeal, The Press & Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are highlighting the work of groups like Highland Foodbank.

The rising cost of living has meant more families across the north and north-east need help, and foodbanks are expanding their services to meet these needs.

Danny Muschate, head of fundraising at Blythswood Care said: “At a time of increased demand on Highland Foodbank, the very generous donation from Ark Estates is especially welcome.

“With the support of individuals, churches, and businesses such as Ark Estates, we can work to prevent vulnerable people in our own communities from going hungry.”

You can donate to foodbanks like Highland Foodbank at our drop-off points across the north and north-east:

The Trinity Centre, Aberdeen

Reception of 1Msq and 2Msq, Broad Street

Moray Food Plus, High Street, Elgin

Reception of P&J Inverness, Stoneyfield Business Park

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal