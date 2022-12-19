Highland residents braced for fresh council tax rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Highland residents braced for fresh council tax rises

Highland Council chiefs are poised to discuss tax rises to plug a £41 million budget gap.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
December 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 10:23 am
Photo of Calum Ross
John Swinney
John Swinney was accused of overstating his budget for councils. Image: PA

Local authority leader Raymond Bremner said talks are due to start on ways to tackle the “big, big challenge” facing council finances.

But he said councillors will consider the impact council tax hikes would have on residents already struggling with soaring bills in the current cost of living crisis.

Councils will discover the details of their funding settlement for the coming year in a memo from the Scottish Government on Monday.

Raymond Bremner

John Swinney, the deputy first minister, said in his budget speech last week that local authorities would receive an extra £570 million, as well as the “flexibility” to raise council tax.

But local government umbrella body Cosla said in reality the uplift was worth £71 million, when previously agreed policy commitments are excluded.

The shortfall led to claims thousands of jobs will be put at risk, services face the axe, and council tax could soar.

Last year, local authorities were given complete freedom to raise council tax for the first time since the SNP came to power, with the majority, including Highland, increasing by 3%.

Mr Swinney said last week councils would again be given “full flexibility to set the council tax rate that is appropriate for their local authority are”.

Highland Council budget

Mr Bremner said Highland Council would need to “take some time” to consider the implications of the budget.

“It’s a big, big challenge for Highland Council to be able to reduce its forecast budget gap of nearly £41 million,” he said.

The SNP councillor for Wick and East Caithness said it was vital to understand what kind of flexibility councils will have, as well as their share of any new funding.

“That’s going to have a key influence on how we consider what remains of the budget gap and how we close that,” he said.

“That includes service fees and service charges, and to what extent we’re going to need to look at increasing them, and that includes council tax.

“One of the key considerations is understanding to what extent council tax rises will have on communities, because they are already seeing considerable increases in the cost of living, fuel costs.”

Highland Council HQ. Image: Jason Hedges

Katie Hagmann, resources spokeswoman for Cosla, said local authority leaders met on Friday to discuss the budget.

“There was disappointment across the board that unfortunately, the settlement that local government had received as part of the budget is far short of what we were looking for,” she told the Sunday Show on BBC Scotland.

Cosla had been lobbying for a settlement of at least £1 billion, including £600m to “stand still” in the face of rising costs, and another £100 million per 1% of a pay increase for council workers.

Councillor Hagmann said that when you take out previously agreed funding and cash for specific policies, there was only an increase of £71 million.

‘Really difficult choices’

“It means that there will be really difficult choices that local authorities are going to have to make,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, warned the budget squeeze is “starting to bite” in classrooms.

He said staff vacancies were going unfilled, while class sizes were going up and subject choice for pupils was being impacted.

Mr Swinney defended the settlement on the Sunday Show.

Deputy first minister John Swinney. Image: PA

“Budget to budget, the local government settlement is up by £570 million,” he said.

“Local government came to me and asked for £1 billion. I said up front there was just no way I was going to be able to achieve that.

“But I have managed to put £570 million into the local government settlement.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Scottish Government was “squeezing councils and education to the pips”.

He added: “Local authorities need both a fair deal from the Scottish Government and a power surge that recognises the important work that they do.

“They need new hope, not another ministerial takeover of social care and a billion-pound bureaucracy that would trample over local services once again.”

John Swinney was accused of overstating his budget for councils. Image: PA
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
A96 work
Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood 'flasher'
ScotRail forced to pay almost £800 on Wick to Inverness rail replacement taxi fare
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it's now a 'scrapyard' and 'bombsite' after…
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street's beauty
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll's Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
New Year's Day babies add to celebrations for two families
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day crash
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Editor's Picks

Most Commented