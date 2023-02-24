3 big changes north-east business chiefs want from next First Minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The three SNP candidates running to be the next first minister need to refresh relations with private enterprise and urgently change the course set by Nicola Sturgeon, an influential business group claims.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce set out its hopes for a new direction in letters to each of the three SNP leadership candidates.

The three demands were made on the day nominations closed in the contest, which will be between Highlands MSP Kate Forbes, former government minister Ash Regan and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Chambers boss Russell Borthwick said it is no secret the relationship between government and business has been challenging.

“We have repeatedly called for a meaningful reset of this relationship but have repeatedly found that warm words have been undermined by subsequent policy decisions which have further impacted business activities,” he wrote.

1. Safeguard the future of oil and gas

His first priority is to drop the presumption against oil and gas – a key legacy of Ms Sturgeon’s green-focused administration.

The policy will be “economically damaging”, according to Mr Borthwick.

“The Scottish Government’s current positioning suggests a fundamental misunderstanding of the energy transition, and the requirement for oil and gas to fuel it,” he adds.

“Drilling and production are still very much needed in the short, medium, and long term to bridge, and in many cases, fund, the transition.”

Ms Regan opened her pitch for the top job by making a similar call, seen with interest in the north-east where SNP figures are under pressure to spell out what will happen if the oil taps are turned off too soon.

2. Review ‘anti-business’ policies

The chambers also wants an “urgent review of anti-business policies” – with particular concern about the new deposit return scheme for recycling items such as glass bottles.

The letter to candidates claims the group’s 1,150 member businesses have “serious reservations” and the cost burdens.

They want to “pause” the scheme, which is due to come into force on August 16.

Under the plans, consumers will have to pay an extra 20p when they buy drinks in single-use containers.

They can then earn that money back by returning their empty can, bottle or glass to vending machines which will be placed across Scotland.

The aim of the scheme is to improve recycling. All firms who sell drinks in containers covered under the policy will have to comply.

3. Upgrade the A96 and open new rail

Rail and road improvements round off the three demands.

The group wants more support to reopen the Buchan railway between Aberdeen, Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The next first minister is also being urged to speed up train times between Aberdeen and Edinburgh or Glasgow

The long-promised dualling of the A96 should be a priority.

And Aberdeen airport should be helped out from a competitive disadvantage with Inverness over air passenger duty exemptions.

The letters were sent on Friday, just as nominations closed in the contest.

What happens next?

The ballot among members opens at noon on March 13, closing two weeks later at the same time on March 27.

Mr Yousaf said he is “honoured” to have cleared the threshold.

“The grassroots of the SNP are trusting me to drive forward our independence movement at this important juncture in our party and nation’s history. I will not let you down,” he said.

Ms Forbes had been under pressure to quit the race after saying she would not have voted in favour of equal marriage had she been in Holyrood in 2014.

She also would not have voted for the Scottish Government’s gender reforms in December.

In an attempt to re-focus her campaign, Ms Forbes said on Thursday that she had been “burdened” by the hurt her comments had caused.

In the hours before the close of nominations, Ms Regan officially launched her campaign.

She hit out at the current leadership of the SNP, saying party chief executive Peter Murrell’s ultimate control over the contest to replace his wife Ms Sturgeon is a “conflict of interest”, adding that the party has “lost our way” in recent years.