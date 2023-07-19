Stephen Flynn says early shut down of North Sea would risk losing jobs moving jobs abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Stephen Flynn says early shut down of North Sea would risk losing jobs moving jobs abroad

The Aberdeen South MP described the debate around the future of oil and gas production in Scotland as "very polarised".

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn says an “early shutdown” of oil and gas would lead to North Sea jobs being lost to other countries.

The Aberdeen South MP described the debate around oil and gas as “very polarised”.

He told the Holyrood Sources podcast both governments must instead find a “middle ground” that balances energy security with climate concerns.

Mr Flynn warned that jobs in the North Sea could be lost to countries such as Brazil and Africa if the Scottish oil and gas industry is wound down “early”.

The future of the industry fell under the spotlight last month after Labour announced controversial plans to end North Sea exploration.

Sir Keir Starmer’s plan was blasted by business leaders in the north-east who criticised the party’s “appalling” engagement with the region.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his energy strategy
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his controversial energy strategy in Edinburgh last month. Image: PA.

The Labour leader is due to visit Aberdeen later this summer to meet with industry and union figures who are worried about the direction.

But the party say their plan will deliver “jobs and investment for the city” and have promised there will be “no cliff edge” for the industry.

Jobs threat

Mr Flynn told the podcast that Scotland must secure new renewables technologies or risk being “left behind”.

He said: “What happens at the point, in particular if you have an early shutdown of the North Sea, as I think is Labour’s policy now, is you end up in a situation where the people who work there who can deliver that change…for decades and centuries to come.

“They got and get jobs elsewhere. They’ll go and work in Brazil, they’ll go and work in Africa.

Labour want to end new oil and gas licences if they enter power. Image: Shutterstock.

“And then you lose everything. It can’t be one or the other. It has to be holistic. I think the government can get itself to that point.

“I think the Scottish Government will hopefully get itself to that point, I would gently encourage them to.”

The remarks will renew hope that the SNP is considering its policy around the presumption against new North Sea exploration. 

The Press and Journal quizzed First Minister Humza Yousaf on his party’s stance during a visit to Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The SNP leader said he “would need to be convinced of the case for future licences to be granted”.

He added: “We don’t think the north-east’s future is in unlimited extraction of oil and gas. But what I would say is there has to be a nuanced approach.”

