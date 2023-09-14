Humza Yousaf condemns ‘foot-dragging’ Home Office as Western Isles-based group tries to bring Afghan women to safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf condemns ‘foot-dragging’ Home Office as Western Isles-based group tries to bring Afghan women to safety

The Linda Norgrove Foundation is struggling to help 20 women flee the Taliban-ruled country and become doctors in Scotland.

By Andy Philip
Humza Yousaf spoke out at Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Humza Yousaf spoke out at Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

Humza Yousaf blamed “foot-dragging” UK officials for a Lewis-based foundation’s struggles to help women leave Afghanistan and train as doctors in Scotland.

The first minister responded to pleas for help getting 20 women to study here.

The Linda Norgrove Foundation, which is trying to smooth the path, was set up in memory of Western Isles-raised Linda Norgove who was kidnapped while working as an aid worker in Afghanistan.

She died during a failed rescue attempt in 2010.

We reported last week how one woman despaired her dream of becoming a doctor is being shattered.

The foundation has been trying for two years to bring the 20 women over with scholarships.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan raised their struggle in Holyrood on Thursday.

Alasdair Allan raised the concerns at Holyrood.

Responding, Mr Yousaf said: “I will see if there’s anything more we can possibly do on this issue.

“I hope we would join collectively as a parliament to say to the UK Government that their response, their foot-dragging on this particular issue is simply not good enough and is letting down women and girls in Afghanistan.”

In March, the Press and Journal spoke to four of the students about their desperate situation.

Muzhda, 23, who was in her final year of studies, told us: “Before the Taliban, all women had rights like any other human being.

Linda Norgrove was an aid worker. Image: Supplied

“People treated us with respect and we had a special place in society. We had freedom and were able to get an education and work alongside men in different fields.”

£50,000 fees

The foundation says an Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme would open in January, then Augst, then not “any time soon”.

It was suggested they can come with student visas, but that comes with massive £50,000 fees.

The fees could be waived, but the Scottish Government says UK rules make that impossible without refugee status.

The Home Office said: “The UK has made an ambitious and generous commitment to help at-risk people in Afghanistan and, so far, we have brought around 24,600 vulnerable people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan resettlement schemes.

“Supporting the resettlement of eligible Afghans remains a top priority and we continue to work with likeminded partners and countries neighbouring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible people.”

More from Scottish politics

SNP MSP Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes warns SNP leaders to be 'extraordinarily careful' as Fergus Ewing gets date…
The census shows Scotland’s population has hit the record high of 5,436,600 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Census shows population of Scotland at record high of 5.4 million
Humza Yousaf spoke out at Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
How north-east oil and gas workers can have a say on their futures
Humza Yousaf spoke out at Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Aye/No, what you did last summer
The Justice Secretary said action is needed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Action needed on rising Scottish prison population – Justice Secretary
The pilot scheme scrapping peak fares will start on October 2 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Peak ScotRail fares to be scrapped for six months from October 2
HMP Barlinnie is set to be replaced by HMP Glasgow in 2026 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Inspector says Scots prison populace has exceeded 8,000 and is expected to rise
Humza Yousaf spoke out at Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing catches Covid - but still launches new attack on his…
The Scottish Government’s approach has been criticised (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scottish Government slammed over decrease in social housing stats
Humza Yousaf spoke out at Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Suspected drug deaths in north-east rise in first six months of 2023

Conversation