A96 dualling: SNP transport chief blames funding pressures as delay fears grow

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop refused to say whether the A96 will be fully dualled by 2030 – claiming budget pressures will have an impact.

The SNP minister was challenged on progress of the major infrastructure project during an appearance in front of MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday.

There are fears the long-awaited dualling upgrade may no longer be completed in full between Aberdeen and Inverness as promised more than a decade ago.

North-east Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden put the transport minister on the spot, asking four times if the route will be fully dualled by 2030.

She said the government’s current plan is to dual the A96 with priority given to dualling the Inverness to Nairn stretch where work is “more advanced”.

But an ongoing review into the scheme has been repeatedly delayed with the government saying it will be published in “due course”.

Ms Hyslop admitted this “should have reported before now” but was delayed after a public consultation last year attracted 11,000 suggestions.

A96 dualling: Will Aberdeen to Inverness ever be fully dualled?

On whether it is doable to dual the road by 2030, she said timescales will depend on what options are recommended to improve the road.

Ms Hyslop told MSPs the Scottish Government is facing a 7% reduction in capital funding for transport projects.

She said: “Construction inflation has been excessive. There are challenges for all construction.”

What was promised on the A96?

The SNP promised in 2011 to complete the dualling of the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen by 2030.

But after the Greens entered a power-sharing deal with the SNP in August 2021, both parties agreed to review plans to fully dual the A96.

The transport minister said: “Clearly we want to meet timescales that have previously been committed to but you’re talking about timescales that were coming out in 2011 of a period that is 12 years ago.

“I understand all governments need to be held accountable. This government has been in power for a considerable amount of time and we have had to focus on a number of major transport areas.”

Speaking after the committee meeting, Mr Lumsden claimed it is “glaringly and shamefully obvious from the transport minister’s committee response that there is no intention to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Huntly or build a bypass at Inverurie and Keith”.