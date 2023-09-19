A96 dualling: SNP transport chief blames funding pressures as delay fears grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

A96 dualling: SNP transport chief blames funding pressures as delay fears grow

There are concerns the long-awaited dualling upgrade may no longer be completed in full between Aberdeen and Inverness as promised more than a decade ago. 

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop faced questions over the future of the A96 dualling upgrade. Image: PA.
Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop faced questions over the future of the A96 dualling upgrade. Image: PA.

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop refused to say whether the A96 will be fully dualled by 2030 – claiming budget pressures will have an impact.

The SNP minister was challenged on progress of the major infrastructure project during an appearance in front of MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday.

There are fears the long-awaited dualling upgrade may no longer be completed in full between Aberdeen and Inverness as promised more than a decade ago.

North-east Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden put the transport minister on the spot, asking four times if the route will be fully dualled by 2030.

She said the government’s current plan is to dual the A96 with priority given to dualling the Inverness to Nairn stretch where work is “more advanced”.

But an ongoing review into the scheme has been repeatedly delayed with the government saying it will be published in “due course”.

Ms Hyslop admitted this “should have reported before now” but was delayed after a public consultation last year attracted 11,000 suggestions.

A96 dualling: Will Aberdeen to Inverness ever be fully dualled?

On whether it is doable to dual the road by 2030, she said timescales will depend on what options are recommended to improve the road.

Ms Hyslop told MSPs the Scottish Government is facing a 7% reduction in capital funding for transport projects.

She said: “Construction inflation has been excessive. There are challenges for all construction.”

What was promised on the A96?

The SNP promised in 2011 to complete the dualling of the A96 between  Inverness and Aberdeen by 2030.

But after the Greens entered a power-sharing deal with the SNP in August 2021, both parties agreed to review plans to fully dual the A96.

The transport minister said: “Clearly we want to meet timescales that have previously been committed to but you’re talking about timescales that were coming out in 2011 of a period that is 12 years ago.

The SNP promised to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“I understand all governments need to be held accountable. This government has been in power for a considerable amount of time and we have had to focus on a number of major transport areas.”

Speaking after the committee meeting, Mr Lumsden claimed it is “glaringly and shamefully obvious from the transport minister’s committee response that there is no intention to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Huntly or build a bypass at Inverurie and Keith”.

