All Aberdeen trains cancelled as hundreds of services axed during Storm Babet red rain warning

Storm Babet is expected to winds up to 70mph winds to the north-east.

By Chris Cromar
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
The majority of ScotRail routes in th north and north-east have been cancelled over the next couple of days. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

All trains have been cancelled from Aberdeen in preparation for Storm Babet.

Hundreds of ScotRail services have been axed over the next two days after a rare red ‘danger to life’ weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Most North and North East lines are set to close as the country prepares for torrential rain and 70mph, which could lead to severe flooding and rural communities being cut off.

Aberdeen and Elgin; Perth to Aberdeen (via Dundee); Perth to Aviemore and Tain to Wick/Thurso are among routes affected.

Inside of Aberdeen railway station.
Aberdeen railway station may look like this over the next couple of days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Speed restrictions will be introduced on lines still operating.

Amber wind warnings have also been issued, with very strong winds expected on the east coast and far north of the country, which could uproot trees and blow them onto the tracks, damaging railway infrastructure.

Engineers will inspect the affected lines on Saturday morning for any damage and will reopen them as soon as it is safe to do so.

A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
The Far North Line will be affected. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘Ready to deal with any issues Storm Babet may cause’

Network Rail Scotland route director, Liam Sumpter said: “Our top priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues, so we’ll close lines in the worst affected areas and introduce speed restrictions in others as a precaution.

“Our engineers will thoroughly inspect the network for any damage before we reopen the lines and restart train services.

“Weather specialists, based in our control room, will monitor conditions closely throughout Thursday and Friday, and our teams on the ground will be ready to deal with any issues Storm Babet may cause.”

Storm Babet live updates: All the latest news, travel and disruption as Met Office signal red alert

