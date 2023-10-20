Former Tory councillor enters Aberdeen South race against SNP’s Stephen Flynn

A former Aberdeen Tory councillor claims he is “taking the fight” to the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn at the next general election.

John Wheeler, who served from 2017 until 2022, will contest the Aberdeen South seat for the Tories, while local activist Gillian Tebberen will stand in Aberdeen North.

The ex-councillor previously represented the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward and served as the education and children’s services convener.

But voters chose not to re-elect the 43-year-old last year in the local authority elections.

In the 2019 general election, the Tories came second to Mr Flynn, who won the seat with a majority of 3,990.

Tauqeer Malik, the leader of Aberdeen City Council’s Labour group, has already vowed to go “head to head” with Mr Flynn.

But his party had a poor showing in 2019, trailing in fourth place in 2019, behind the Tories and Lib Dems.

What does polling show?

Research by YouGov earlier this year put the Granite City firmly in SNP control.

It projected Aberdeen South, held by Mr Flynn, looks safe with 35% compared with Labour’s 28%.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen North is projected to have 39% SNP vote share compared with 27% for second place Labour.

Mr Wheeler, who backed former Prime Minister Liz Truss in the leadership race, accused the SNP of having “abandoned the city by governing with the Greens”.

He told the P&J: “North-east SNP politicians have failed to stand up for our region and call out this coalition of chaos.

“And Labour has plainly lost interest in the city, illustrated by Sir Keir Starmer’s unwillingness to come here.”

The Labour leader has so far failed to visit Aberdeen to discuss his party’s controversial plans to end North Sea exploration.

Councillor Malik said: “John Wheeler, the Tory candidate, stood and supported Liz Trust, who single-handedly ruined the UK economy and added to cost of living crisis that so many residents in Aberdeen South are suffering with, so I take no lectures from John Wheeler.

“As I have said on numerous occasions, Keir Starmer will be in Aberdeen to discuss Labour’s Green energy proposals as well as the cost-of-living crisis cruelly inflicted upon us by Tory incompetence.”

Activist stands in Aberdeen North

In Aberdeen North, Ms Tebberen will go up against the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman and Aberdeen Labour councillor Lynn Thomson.

The local activist has lived in the constituency for nearly 20 years having attended Robert Gordon University to study publishing.

The 48-year-old has worked in the energy and maritime sectors in HR management, and in learning and development for local and international businesses.

She said: “Having raised my family here I have seen first-hand how the SNP have let Aberdeen down.

“We have seen the SNP make huge cuts to local government funding resulting in vital public services being closed.”

Ms Blackman held on to the seat in the 2019 general election ahead of second place Labour and with a majority of 4,139.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats and Greens have yet to select their candidates for the two city constituencies.