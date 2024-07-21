First Minister John Swinney to unveil long-awaited carbon capture cash in north-east

First Minister John Swinney will visit the north-east today to unveil long-promised funding for a “landmark” carbon capture project.

The SNP leader will meet representatives of the Acorn Project at St Fergus near Peterhead before touring the site.

He will later meet with business leaders and members of the Scottish seafood sector at a roundtable discussion in Peterhead.

In January 2022, the Scottish Government put £80 million on the table with the aim of accelerating the Aberdeenshire-based project.

But the funding never materialised with ministers saying the cash was “reprofiled”, following delays from the UK Government in the process.

The UK Government under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak already committed funding to the project as part of a £20 billion package across four sites.

It is hoped the St Fergus project could create more than 20,000 jobs.

Carbon capture and storage involves trapping emissions and transporting them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

‘Landmark’ project

Speaking ahead of his visit to the north-east, Mr Swinney said: “Carbon capture and storage will play a huge role in Scotland’s net-zero future.

“The Scottish Government is wholly committed to supporting the Acorn project, which will take advantage of our access to vast CO2 storage potential and our opportunities to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure.

“Scotland’s energy transition presents one of the greatest economic and social opportunities of our time.

“This landmark project will help to support a just transition for oil and gas workers in the north east and across the country, by drawing upon their world-leading skills and expertise to create many good, green jobs in the coming years.”

It is Mr Swinney’s first trip to the region since the general election campaign when he made a series of visits to win over voters.

It comes a day after it emerged climate campaigners have launched a complaint against the government’s handling of plans for a new gas power station in nearby Peterhead.

The SNP has come under pressure to reject plans for the “polluting project”.