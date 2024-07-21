First Minister John Swinney to unveil long-awaited carbon capture cash in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister John Swinney to unveil long-awaited carbon capture cash in north-east

The SNP leader said funding for the Acorn Project will help deliver a "just transition" for oil and gas workers in the north-east.

By Adele Merson
CR0048968 John Swinney accompanied by local candidate Graham Leadbitter meets a few fans during during his visit to the Speyside Distiller visitor centre in Aviemore where he taseted a whisky 'Royal Choice'. 2nd July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CR0048968 John Swinney accompanied by local candidate Graham Leadbitter meets a few fans during during his visit to the Speyside Distiller visitor centre in Aviemore where he taseted a whisky 'Royal Choice'. 2nd July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

First Minister John Swinney will visit the north-east today to unveil long-promised funding for a “landmark” carbon capture project.

The SNP leader will meet representatives of the Acorn Project at St Fergus near Peterhead before touring the site.

He will later meet with business leaders and members of the Scottish seafood sector at a roundtable discussion in Peterhead.

In January 2022, the Scottish Government put £80 million on the table with the aim of accelerating the Aberdeenshire-based project.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Track 2 funding for the Scottish Cluster during a visit to St Fergus, near Peterhead, in July.
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the St Fergus gas terminal last year. Image: PA.

But the funding never materialised with ministers saying the cash was “reprofiled”, following delays from the UK Government in the process. 

The UK Government under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak already committed funding to the project as part of a £20 billion package across four sites.

It is hoped the St Fergus project could create more than 20,000 jobs.

Carbon capture and storage involves trapping emissions and transporting them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

‘Landmark’ project

Speaking ahead of his visit to the north-east, Mr Swinney said: “Carbon capture and storage will play a huge role in Scotland’s net-zero future.

“The Scottish Government is wholly committed to supporting the Acorn project, which will take advantage of our access to vast CO2 storage potential and our opportunities to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure.

“Scotland’s energy transition presents one of the greatest economic and social opportunities of our time.

St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.
St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead. Image: PA.

“This landmark project will help to support a just transition for oil and gas workers in the north east and across the country, by drawing upon their world-leading skills and expertise to create many good, green jobs in the coming years.”

It is Mr Swinney’s first trip to the region since the general election campaign when he made a series of visits to win over voters.

It comes a day after it emerged climate campaigners have launched a complaint against the government’s handling of plans for a new gas power station in nearby Peterhead.

The SNP has come under pressure to reject plans for the “polluting project”.

