North-east SNP activists pile pressure on Humza Yousaf over A9 and A96 pledge

SNP grassroots members in the north-east are pushing their party to publicly reaffirm their commitment to fully dualling the A9 and A96.

Activisits in Elgin and Peterhead want to make sure they do not let the north-east down, as members are increasingly “sceptical” over the party’s deal with the Greens.

On Tuesday, the SNP conference in Aberdeen will be asked to vote in support of fully dualling both roads.

SNP Elgin City North councillor Jérémie Fernandes says people on the doors are “demanding the dualling of the A96” between Aberdeen and Inverness.

It is the number one infrastructure concern of people in the region, he adds, with Elgin “quite gridlocked” come 5pm, and Nairn “even worse”.

Dualling commitment

He said: “The commitment of the SNP is to dual the road and it’s important to recognise that. We want the party to affirm that position.”

The Moray councillor believes the road must be fully dualled to prevent accidents and help boost the local economy.

But there are fears over the scheme’s future which is currently subject to an “evidence-based” climate review.

The long-awaited review is a consequence of the Greens entering a power-sharing deal with the SNP in summer 2021.

The promise to dual the road was made over a decade ago and is still scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Meanwhile, the government is also under intense pressure to deliver on the delayed scheme to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

It will no longer be completed by 2025, with an update expected in autumn on revised timescales for the project.

Mr Fernandes said while he does support the Bute House Agreement between the two parties, it is “probably not as popular as when it first passed”.

He added: “There are people saying ‘look we’re not the Greens and we need to have our own policies’ despite of – or with – the agreement.

“There are more voices saying we have to be stronger.”

‘Transformational’

Meanwhile, David Birkett, convener of the SNP’s Peterhead branch, says fully dualling both routes would be “transformational” for communities.

On the A96, he said: “It was a manifesto promise in the past but due to us being a minority we’re kind of prevented from fulfilling it.

“We think it’s a promise that should be picked up and actioned again.”

He claimed communities in areas such as Peterhead have been “let down” by successive Westminster governments.

“So I don’t want to add the Scottish Government to the long list of governments that have let down this corner”, Mr Birkett added.

The SNP activist admits some party members are “sceptical” about the party’s agreement with the Greens.

He said: “You’re seeing a lot of people who would like us to bin it. I’m not 100% decided to be honest. But I do think however you look at it the SNP is the senior partner in that agreement and I do think it can appear the tail is wagging the dog.

“And we need to get back to the dog wagging the tail. Going and abolishing the agreement…I don’t think so.

“But I do think we need to re-establish our primacy in that agreement.”

‘Further update’ in autumn

Humza Yousaf said the SNP government’s policy is to dual the A9 and he’s confident the debate in Aberdeen will endorse that stance.

Speaking to journalists at his Bute House residence in Edinburgh on Thursday, he said: “I know some people are questioning our commitment to dualling the A9 and A96.

“There will be a further update in autumn. Our budget, without pre-empting it, will be strongly focused on what we can do to move infrastructure forward.”

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing is among the figures not attending the party conference.

While he wants to see delegates back the motion on fully dualling both routes, he says the onus is on government to deliver a full update in parliament this autumn.

This must include details on how both projects will be funded, when each section will be delivered, and overall project completion dates.

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn said: “I’m devoting a lot of time to this because it’s a matter of life and death.”

The SNP autumn conference, which kicked off on Sunday, runs until Tuesday at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

