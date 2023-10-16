North-east SNP activists pile pressure on Humza Yousaf over A9 and A96 pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

North-east SNP activists pile pressure on Humza Yousaf over A9 and A96 pledge

Branches in Elgin and Peterhead are joining forces to make the case for urgent action at the SNP's Aberdeen conference.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
The SNP promised to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness more than a decade ago. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
The SNP promised to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness more than a decade ago. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

SNP grassroots members in the north-east are pushing their party to publicly reaffirm their commitment to fully dualling the A9 and A96.

Activisits in Elgin and Peterhead want to make sure they do not let the north-east down, as members are increasingly “sceptical” over the party’s deal with the Greens.

On Tuesday, the SNP conference in Aberdeen will be asked to vote in support of fully dualling both roads.

SNP Elgin City North councillor Jérémie Fernandes says people on the doors are “demanding the dualling of the A96” between Aberdeen and Inverness.

It is the number one infrastructure concern of people in the region, he adds, with Elgin “quite gridlocked” come 5pm, and Nairn “even worse”.

Dualling commitment

He said: “The commitment of the SNP is to dual the road and it’s important to recognise that. We want the party to affirm that position.”

The Moray councillor believes the road must be fully dualled to prevent accidents and  help boost the local economy.

Elgin City North councillor Jérémie Fernandes. Image: Supplied.

But there are fears over the scheme’s future which is currently subject to an “evidence-based” climate review.

The long-awaited review is a consequence of the Greens entering a power-sharing deal with the SNP in summer 2021.

The promise to dual the road was made over a decade ago and is still scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Meanwhile, the government is also under intense pressure to deliver on the delayed scheme to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

READ MORE: A96 dualling: Will Aberdeen to Inverness ever be fully dualled?

It will no longer be completed by 2025, with an update expected in autumn on revised timescales for the project.

Mr Fernandes said while he does support the Bute House Agreement between the two parties, it is “probably not as popular as when it first passed”.

He added: “There are people saying ‘look we’re not the Greens and we need to have our own policies’ despite of – or with – the agreement.

“There are more voices saying we have to be stronger.”

‘Transformational’

Meanwhile, David Birkett, convener of the SNP’s Peterhead branch, says fully dualling both routes would be “transformational” for communities.

On the A96, he said: “It was a manifesto promise in the past but due to us being a minority we’re kind of prevented from fulfilling it.

“We think it’s a promise that should be picked up and actioned again.”

He claimed communities in areas such as Peterhead have been “let down” by successive Westminster governments.

“So I don’t want to add the Scottish Government to the long list of governments that have let down this corner”, Mr Birkett added.

David Birkett, convener of SNP Peterhead branch. Image: Supplied.

The SNP activist admits some party members are “sceptical” about the party’s agreement with the Greens.

He said: “You’re seeing a lot of people who would like us to bin it. I’m not 100% decided to be honest. But I do think however you look at it the SNP is the senior partner in that agreement and I do think it can appear the tail is wagging the dog.

“And we need to get back to the dog wagging the tail. Going and abolishing the agreement…I don’t think so.

“But I do think we need to re-establish our primacy in that agreement.”

‘Further update’ in autumn

Humza Yousaf said the SNP government’s policy is to dual the A9 and he’s confident the debate in Aberdeen will endorse that stance.

Speaking to journalists at his Bute House residence in Edinburgh on Thursday, he said:  “I know some people are questioning our commitment to dualling the A9 and A96.

“There will be a further update in autumn. Our budget, without pre-empting it, will be strongly focused on what we can do to move infrastructure forward.”

Humza Yousaf confirmed a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing is among the figures not attending the party conference.

While he wants to see delegates back the motion on fully dualling both routes, he says the onus is on government to deliver a full update in parliament this autumn.

This must include details on how both projects will be funded, when each section will be delivered, and overall project completion dates.

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn said: “I’m devoting a lot of time to this because it’s a matter of life and death.”

The SNP autumn conference, which kicked off on Sunday, runs until Tuesday at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen. 

Read our full coverage of the conference on our politics pages here.

Listen to our SNP conference preview interview with SNP MP Pete Wishart on our politics podcast, The Stooshie, here.

More from Politics

Humza Yousaf at SNP conference in Aberdeen.
NHS, fishing and rural policy to dominate day two of SNP conference in Aberdeen
Vulnerable households are being encouraged to see what support they might be able to receive locally (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Households struggling with costs encouraged to speak to their council
Self-inflicted deaths in prisons are at their highest level since 2019 (Alamy/PA)
Coroners’ warning loophole branded a ‘systemic scandal’ amid calls for overhaul
UK net migration figures are unlikely to fall below pre-Brexit levels, experts have said (Peter Powell/PA)
UK net migration unlikely to fall below pre-Brexit figures, say experts
A group of charities has written to the prime minister urging him not to abandon the Renters Reform Bill (Yui Mok/PA)
Charities urge Sunak not to abandon Renters Reform Bill
Rishi Sunak is being urged to use the King’s Speech to ‘shape the political agenda’ ahead of the general election expected next year (PA)
Tory MPs urge rightward shift from Sunak
Alex Chalk will set out new reforms on Monday, amid serious concerns about overcrowding in prisons (Victoria Jones/PA)
More foreign offenders to be sent home amid plans to ease prison pressures
The Foreign Secretary will formally open a police command centre housing the UK-Albania joint migration task force during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Cleverly travels to Albania amid UK efforts to tackle illegal migration
An Israeli flag at a vigil at Parliament Square in London, for victims and hostages of the Hamas attacks (James Manning/PA)
Sunak to address MPs as Israeli invasion of Gaza looms
Police officers and protesters clashed in Trafalgar Square during a March for Palestine (PA)
Three charged after being arrested at pro-Palestine march

Conversation