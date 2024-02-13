North-east Tory MP should have declared wife’s BP shares during oil and gas debates, finds probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east Tory MP should have declared wife’s BP shares during oil and gas debates, finds probe

Parliamentary watchdog finds three debates in which David Duguid should have declared wife's £50,000 shares.

By Adele Merson
David Duguid
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid failed to declare his wife’s £50,000 shares in BP while speaking in three debates about the windfall tax, a parliamentary watchdog has ruled.

The parliamentary commissioner for standards carried out an investigation into the Tory MP after his wife’s shareholdings were revealed by The Guardian last year.

The former Scotland Office minister has spoken out in the House of Commons against windfall taxes on oil and gas firms.

Mr Duguid, who previously worked as an engineer for the firm, moved his shares into his wife’s name five years before his election as an MP in 2017.

What are the rules?

Parliamentary rules require MPs to declare while speaking in debates the financial interests of a spouse or other family member, where there could be considered to be a conflict.

MPs must register shares they own worth £70,000 or more than 15% or any other interests that might “reasonably be thought by others to influence a member’s actions”.

The watchdog has ruled there were three debates in 2023 where Mr Duguid should have declared his wife’s financial interest on the basis it could be perceived by others to have influenced his actions.

Mr Duguid told the commissioner he did not feel there was ever a requirement to declare his wife’s shares during debates as it does not exist on his register of interests since it does not reach the financial threshold.

Mr Duguid used to work for BP and moved his shares into his wife’s name five years before his election. Image: PA.

He said he “does not believe that anything I could have, let alone actually, said or did as a member of parliament could have any bearing on the BP share price”.

The MP added: “My focus as member of parliament for Banff and Buchan has always been on serving the people of my constituency, many of whom work in the oil and gas industry, as well as the many local businesses that supply the industry.”

The MP for Banff and Buchan previously told the P&J he had “followed prevailing rules for reporting financial interests”. 

The commissioner said he was satisfied that repeated failures to declare the interest were “inadvertent” and a result of the MP’s lack of understanding of the rules.

A report into the probe said Mr Duguid has “acknowledged and apologised for their breach of the rules” and agreed to attend training around declaring financial interests.

