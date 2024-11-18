Stephen Flynn’s ‘double jobbing’ plans under threat as Labour and Greens back Holyrood ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Stephen Flynn’s ‘double jobbing’ plans under threat as Labour and Greens back Holyrood ban

The Scottish Parliament could vote on banning MSPs who also sit at Westminster as soon as Christmas under plans by a Tory politician. 

By Adele Merson
SNP Stephen Flynn
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn wants to sit as both an MP and MSP. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn’s double-jobbing plan to sit at Holyrood and Westminster could be in jeopardy after Labour and Greens said they back a Holyrood ban on “dual mandates”.

The Scottish Parliament could vote on to restrict the practice as soon as Christmas, under plans by a Tory politician.

Graham Simpson wants to end double-jobbing in the wake of the fierce row which has erupted over Mr Flynn’s plan.

The P&J last week revealed the SNP Westminster leader’s plan to target the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine constituency at the Holyrood 2026 elections.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has come under fire from Holyrood colleagues. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

His decision to put himself forward in a seat held by SNP colleague Audrey Nicoll, while remaining MP for Aberdeen South, sparked a fierce backlash. 

Now, Labour politicians say they would vote in favour of a ban along with Green colleagues who back a ban in principle.

Scottish Labour Business Manager Martin Whitfield, who is a former MP, said: “Being an MP or an MSP is a full-time job and it is the height of arrogance to try and do both.

“Whether it’s Douglas Ross or Stephen Flynn, Tory and SNP politicians have been taking their constituents for granted for too long.”

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay. Image: Supplied.

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay constituents deserve “full-time representation”.

She added: “The Scottish Greens support ending dual mandates between Holyrood and Westminster. This isn’t about individuals, it is about recognising the importance of our parliament and the work it does.

“This has gone on for too long. Other devolved parliaments have rules in place to stop it, and Holyrood should too.”

‘Being an MSP is a full time job’

Writing in the Daily Record on Monday, Mr Simpson said he would re-table his amendment to the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill to ban so-called double jobbing.

Under his proposals, an MP who is elected to Holyrood would be required to stand down from Westminster within eight days.

“Stephen Flynn has helped me to make up my mind on this”, he wrote.

Could dual mandates be banned at the Scottish Parliament? Image: Shutterstock.

That legislation would not go ahead until after the 2026 election.

Dual mandates are already banned in Wales and Northern Ireland.

While Mr Simpson is a Tory MSP, the party is yet to agree its position.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We will consider any amendments when they come forward.”

The Lib Dems will consider the proposals in detail before MSPs reach a decision.

Mr Flynn has defended his decision to seek to sit as both an MP and MSP.

However, he has admitted it was “not a pleasant situation” for him to try and oust one of his SNP colleagues from Holyrood.

Asked about the backlash on the BBC’s Sunday Show, he said: “All I’m seeking to do is ask the members who vote for us, who ultimately decide who their candidate is going to be, to make a decision.”

Conversation