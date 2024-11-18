Stephen Flynn’s ‘double jobbing’ plans under threat as Labour and Greens back Holyrood ban

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn’s double-jobbing plan to sit at Holyrood and Westminster could be in jeopardy after Labour and Greens said they back a Holyrood ban on “dual mandates”.

The Scottish Parliament could vote on to restrict the practice as soon as Christmas, under plans by a Tory politician.

Graham Simpson wants to end double-jobbing in the wake of the fierce row which has erupted over Mr Flynn’s plan.

The P&J last week revealed the SNP Westminster leader’s plan to target the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine constituency at the Holyrood 2026 elections.

His decision to put himself forward in a seat held by SNP colleague Audrey Nicoll, while remaining MP for Aberdeen South, sparked a fierce backlash.

Now, Labour politicians say they would vote in favour of a ban along with Green colleagues who back a ban in principle.

Scottish Labour Business Manager Martin Whitfield, who is a former MP, said: “Being an MP or an MSP is a full-time job and it is the height of arrogance to try and do both.

“Whether it’s Douglas Ross or Stephen Flynn, Tory and SNP politicians have been taking their constituents for granted for too long.”

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay constituents deserve “full-time representation”.

She added: “The Scottish Greens support ending dual mandates between Holyrood and Westminster. This isn’t about individuals, it is about recognising the importance of our parliament and the work it does.

“This has gone on for too long. Other devolved parliaments have rules in place to stop it, and Holyrood should too.”

‘Being an MSP is a full time job’

Writing in the Daily Record on Monday, Mr Simpson said he would re-table his amendment to the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill to ban so-called double jobbing.

Under his proposals, an MP who is elected to Holyrood would be required to stand down from Westminster within eight days.

“Stephen Flynn has helped me to make up my mind on this”, he wrote.

That legislation would not go ahead until after the 2026 election.

Dual mandates are already banned in Wales and Northern Ireland.

While Mr Simpson is a Tory MSP, the party is yet to agree its position.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We will consider any amendments when they come forward.”

The Lib Dems will consider the proposals in detail before MSPs reach a decision.

Mr Flynn has defended his decision to seek to sit as both an MP and MSP.

However, he has admitted it was “not a pleasant situation” for him to try and oust one of his SNP colleagues from Holyrood.

Asked about the backlash on the BBC’s Sunday Show, he said: “All I’m seeking to do is ask the members who vote for us, who ultimately decide who their candidate is going to be, to make a decision.”

