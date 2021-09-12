Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Tour Of Britain

By Claire Clifton Coles
September 12, 2021, 1:14 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Jokin Murguialday, Thomas Gloag and Rob Carpenter during Stage 8 of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021. Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Bringing you the best pictures from the final stage of the Tour of Britain, Stonehaven to Aberdeen

Mark Cavendish with his daughter before the final stage of the Tour of Britain, Stonehaven. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Local Newtonhill Pipe Band playing for the spectators before the start of the final stage of the Tour of Britain. Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Canyon dhb SunGod's Jacob Scott with INEOS Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter, Rally Cycling's Robin Carpenter and Movistar's Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez.
AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8. Stonehaven, Aberdeen.
A member of the public is helped up Cairn O’ Mount before competitors arrive during stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
The cyclist procession heads through Stonehaven streets. Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Jumbo Visma's Pascal Eenkhoorn meets Xander Graham (12) from Edinburgh prior to the start of the final stage of the Tour of Britain.
Jumbo Visma's Gijs Leemreize at the front of the peloton.
AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8. Stonehaven, Aberdeen.
The Peloton goes over Cairn O’ Mount during stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8. Stonehaven, Aberdeen.
Jokin Murguialday, Thomas Gloag and Rob Carpenter during Stage 8 of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021. Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Fans cheer on the cyclists as they go up Cairn O’ Mount during stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
The peloton passes over the the river Dee in Ballater.
The riders take the last bend before the 2km flat to the finish, with Bridge of Don in the background. Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Team Jumbo-Visma Cycling’s Wout Van Aert (centre) wins stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Wout van Aert of Team Jumbo-Visma wins Stage 8 and the AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021. Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

 

