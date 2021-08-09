Cricket: Batting struggles see Stoneywood-Dyce crash to defeat against Grange despite strong bowling display

Stoneywood-Dyce put up a creditable performance in the field against title-chasing Grange in the Eastern Premier League.

The Peoples Park outfit restricted the Edinburgh side to 200 for eight from their allocation of 48 overs, only to let themselves down by crashing to 67 all out when they batted.

But, despite the 133-run defeat, Stoneywood-Dyce captain Jamie King was adamant his side had turned the corner after two good showings in the last two weeks against in-form Arbroath United and Grange.

“We batted particularly well last week, and have now done a great containment job on one of the top sides in the Eastern Premier League,” King said.

“We have five games remaining in which to put together a complete performance. We’ll build on this.”

In his first campaign in charge of the side, King’s own form – with bat or ball – has never dipped, despite what has been a very difficult season.

After King won the toss, he put the visitors in to bat.

He got a quick return with a wicket apiece for himself and team-mate Jon Grant before Charlie Peet steadied the ship, but he was the only visiting batsman to reach the 50 mark – Grant’s return of two for 28, and King’s return of three for 30 bearing out the value of their spells from their 10 overs for the home side.

When Stoneywood-Dyce replied, it was an all-too-familiar scenario, brought about by two early wickets for Gordon Goudie, a former favourite at the Peoples Park. The Scotland seamer accounted for two of the first three wickets to fall, thereafter leaving Dylan Budge to do the damage, which he did in style, claiming three for nine in his spell of seven overs.

James Jarvis was equally impressive with his three for seven as the home side crumbled to 67 all out, with only Lennard Bester, Jack Lambley and King managing to reach double figures.

Next week, Stoneywood-Dyce have a double-header on league business, starting with a game at home to league leaders Heriots, followed on Sunday with an away trip to Edinburgh, where they meet RH Corstorphine – another of the league strugglers.

Defeats for the two bottom sides, Meigle and Stewart’s Melville, have kept the Peoples Park side out of the relegation area.

EASTERN PREMIER LEAGUE

RH Corstorphine v Carlton – No Play Pitch Unfit

Grange 200 for 8 (10 points) (C Peet 54no, N Farrar 32, J King 3-30, J Grant 2-28) Stoneywood Dyce 67 (0 points) (J Jarvis 3-7, D Budge 3-9)

Heriots 292 for 4 (10 points) (H van der Berg 130, M Shean 57no) Forfarshire 208 (0 points) (S Cameron 90, M Watt 4-19)

Stewarts Melville 167 for 6 (0 points) (A Appleton 88, K Steel 32, R McLean 2-27) Arbroath United 169 for 3 (10 points) (M Parker 55no, R McLean 47)

Meigle 116 (0 points) (A Neave 30, G Carr 3-17, T Pratt 3-41) Watsonians 117 for 2 (10 points) (M Carson 43no, O Hairs 39)