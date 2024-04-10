‘I’d knock that smirk off his face’ – Jake Paul given fight invitation by Aberdeen Assassin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I’d knock that smirk off his face’ – Jake Paul given fight invitation by Aberdeen Assassin

Lee McAllister told the Press and Journal why he should be the man to silence the YouTube star.

By Graham Fleming
Jake Paul has been challenged by Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister. Image: Kenny Elrick/Shutterstock.
Jake Paul has been challenged by Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister. Image: Kenny Elrick/Shutterstock.

Champion Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister has invited Jake Paul into the ring ahead of the YouTube star’s upcoming fight with Mike Tyson.

Holder of 19 professional titles, the Granite City and UK’s most decorated boxer says he would “wipe the smirk off his face”.

Jake Paul, of internet fame, was invited by the Aberdeen Assassin yesterday to “Aberdeen or elsewhere” to have it out via on online post.

Lee McAllister has said he’d be confident in a fight against Jake Paul. Image: Solent Images and News.

McAllister would be confident in fight against Jake Paul

Lee, in the invitation, said that he was “stunned” that Paul would “pick on a 58-year-old man to make a name for himself” ahead of Jake’s bout with Tyson in June.

Now, speaking to the Press and Journal – Lee has said that he is confident he would beat the YouTube star.

Lee said: “I 100% think that I would come out victorious against Jake Paul.

“What round it would go to would completely depend on the night, but I’d certainly be victorious.”

McAllister’s confidence comes after he made headlines in 2018 when he defeated heavyweight Danny Williams after stepping up seven weight classes to box him.

Williams is known for being one of the only fighters to knock out Mike Tyson.

“Mike back then was the best fighter ever, in my personal opinion he was an absolute animal – a very calculated and clever boxer and he was ruthless,” he continued.

“Danny Williams was one of the top heavyweights that I admired in the British scene.

“It was a pleasure to share a ring with him.

Jake Paul ‘not fit to lace Mike Tyson’s boots’

“In their day, Jake Paul wouldn’t be fit to lace Mike Tyson or Danny William’s boots.

“I’m not trying to say that I beat Danny in his prime, because he was a bit past it when I fought him over five years ago.

“But it’s disrespectful to even have someone in Jake Paul’s calibre to even invite him into the ring.

“Of course there is a lot of money to be made through it though so you never know.

Lee McAllister takes on Danny Williams in 2018 Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

“At the end of the day I think it will end up being just an exhibition match, a publicity stunt.

“I’d be more than happy to go to America and box Jake Paul,

“Or if he wanted to we could have it in the UK.

“I’d be fine fighting in any venue, it would be nice to get him to Aberdeen.

“It would be great for the Aberdeen economy of course – but I do not mind going to America.

“I’ve tagged him in a few things, whether or not he responds is up to him that’s up to him.”

Lee McAllister’s hate for YouTube boxing

Lee also couldn’t hide his dislike for the YouTube boxing scene which has risen in popularity over the years thanks to stars such as KSI and Jake and Logan Paul.

He said: “To be honest with you, I hate all the YouTube stuff that goes on.

“Jake Paul is a bit of a fringe fighter who’s made a name for himself.

“He does train very hard and he’s turned into an actual decent fighter.

“But he’s boxing somebody who is seventeen years my senior – Mike Tyson is 58 years old.

Tommy Fury celebrates his win against Jake Paul. Image: Associated Press.

“I have already beat and stopped the man who essentially finished Mike Tyson’s career in Danny Williams.

“I’m the only lightweight in the world to hold a version of a world title that would step up to win a version of the heavyweight world title.

“I think YouTube boxing is a load of crap.

“Someone is going to get seriously hurt through this.”

Lee would spend YouTube money on Aberdeen causes

The Aberdeen Assassin also thought about what he’d do with his YouTube money if the fight were to go ahead.

Lee said he’d be keen to spend it on his gym which deals with local young adults struggling with mental health issues.

He added: “I think I would be a dangerous step for him.

“I’m not going to be like one of these MMA boys who are just in it for the money.

Lee says he would love more money to coach Aberdeen’s young adults. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

“The money would help to be honest with you, but if I was to get that money I would be putting it towards the gym and towards the community – like I do with all my money, it doesn’t bother me.”

“But I would still come to win, I wouldn’t be turning up for money.”

Earlier this month we told the story of a Northfield boxing club empowering Aberdeen’s women.

