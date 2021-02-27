Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

National clinical director Jason Leitch hopes there will be positive news about a possible lower league restart in the coming days.

Football below the Championship was suspended by the SFA on January 11 and remains in cold storage.

In a bid to return to action League One and Two clubs have offered to beef up their Covid-19 protocols, which includes a pledge to conduct weekly coronavirus tests like their Premiership and Championship counterparts.

Discussions between the SFA and the Scottish Government have been ongoing this week and it appears the go-ahead could be given for some levels below the second tier to resume in the coming days.

Appearing on BBC Radio Scotland’s Off the Ball, professor Leitch said: “It’s a conversation that’s ongoing, we (the government) have some influence.

“We want to do it in a joined up and collegiate way, we don’t like laws for elite sport and we don’t like to say ‘you can or you can’t do’.

“We want it to be done with the Joint Response Group (JRG), the minister for sport (Mairi Gougeon), the clinical advisors and we’ve made quite a lot of progress about what that next phase will look like.

“I’m pretty confident that this week there will be news which will indicate where we’re headed for the next phase.

“I’m hoping that will be joint Scottish Government and league (SPFL/SFA) news because we’re trying to do it together.

“But it’s complicated because there are the reasons given for why we should, but also 800 positive cases a day in the country, quite a lot of travel and these teams are not full-time so they’re not quite as protected as some of the full-time teams can be.

“It’s not quite as straightforward as it perhaps seems, but I’m hopeful we can do it with mitigation and safety in place.”

Professor Leitch also hinted that fans may be able to return in some numbers in some areas when lockdown in Scotland eases.

The country is set to return to a tiered system of restrictions from April 26.

Prior to the latest lockdown clubs in Tier One were able to allow upto 300 fans into games.

That meant Ross County, Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City and 10 Highland League clubs in the Highland and Moray were able to let supporters in.

Professor Leitch added: “All being well, if there’s no dramatic change for the better or for the worse on April 26 Scotland will move back to some kind of regional level system.

“We haven’t said it will be individual local authorities and we haven’t said that everyone will move to Level 3, it might be that some people move to Level 2.

“It may be by that time we can move the whole country to Level 3 or Level 2, we have to wait for the data.

“The construct of each level will also be adapted because of the new variant.

“We’re a little bit worried because nobody has relaxed their lockdown anywhere in the world with the new variant as the dominant virus.

“That’s why we’re cautious in the next nine weeks to get us to that point.

“At that point hospitality, tourism, stadia and elite sport will all be in the mix for using the headroom we have in the prevalence of the R-number.

“I think some level of crowds will be possible in some areas and it may be that can happen in the Highlands more likely than it could happen in central Glasgow.”