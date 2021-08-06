Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Junior football: Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy throws up some intriguing ties

By Reporter
August 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Gary Clark (red) and Hermes Jack Craig battle for the ball.
It’s a break from league action this weekend for the majority of junior clubs with the staging of the opening round in the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle face First Division challengers Stonehaven, while, at Heathryfold, in-form Sunnybank will fancy their chances against Superleague opposition in the form of Montrose Roselea.

At Pleasure Park, Maud welcome Buchanhaven Hearts, while Hermes are on the road at New Elgin, as are Culter – who face Rothie Rovers for the first time in a competitive fixture.

Cruden Bay entertain near neighbours Ellon United, Colony Park visit Forres Thistle and Glentanar face Islavale at Woodside.

Newmachar United aim to keep unbeaten run going at Deveronside

In the other ties, Aberdeen University host Burghead Thistle, unbeaten Newmachar United travel to Deveronside, Dufftown are at home to Fraserburgh United, East End make the journey to Longside, Stoneywood Parkvale have home advantage against Banchory St Ternan and Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee are away to Whitehills.

The sole league match is at Nairn St Ninian, who meet Dyce in the Superleague, where victory for either side would see them move up to fourth in the table.

All games kick-off at 2pm.

