Junior football: Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy throws up some intriguing ties

It’s a break from league action this weekend for the majority of junior clubs with the staging of the opening round in the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle face First Division challengers Stonehaven, while, at Heathryfold, in-form Sunnybank will fancy their chances against Superleague opposition in the form of Montrose Roselea.

At Pleasure Park, Maud welcome Buchanhaven Hearts, while Hermes are on the road at New Elgin, as are Culter – who face Rothie Rovers for the first time in a competitive fixture.

Cruden Bay entertain near neighbours Ellon United, Colony Park visit Forres Thistle and Glentanar face Islavale at Woodside.

Newmachar United aim to keep unbeaten run going at Deveronside

In the other ties, Aberdeen University host Burghead Thistle, unbeaten Newmachar United travel to Deveronside, Dufftown are at home to Fraserburgh United, East End make the journey to Longside, Stoneywood Parkvale have home advantage against Banchory St Ternan and Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee are away to Whitehills.

The sole league match is at Nairn St Ninian, who meet Dyce in the Superleague, where victory for either side would see them move up to fourth in the table.

All games kick-off at 2pm.