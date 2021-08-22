Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Eight-goal thriller in Golspie as Inverness Athletic draw with North Caledonian League champions

By Paul Chalk
August 22, 2021, 11:45 am
There were plenty of goals on day one of the North Caledonian League season.
An explosive final half hour saw North Caledonian League champions Golspie Sutherland and Inverness Athletic share eight opening day goals.

In a classic, these two teams put on a terrific show, and it needed two late Golspie goals to earn last season’s league winners a point.

Almost an hour had gone of an engaging contest at King George V Park before the hosts took the lead through Liam Bremner.

Thomas Lewis, a new loan signing from Clach, swiftly equalised for Athletic, but Bremner struck again to put Golspie 2-1 in front.

Two quick-fire goals from Lewis turned the game on its head as the Inverness team, now based in Ardersier, led 3-2.

A shock away win looked on the card when Keiran Duffty, who has just come in from Nairn County, extended the gap with just 10 minutes left.

Yet, Golspie are champions for a reason and Shaun Urquhart then Bremner again netted to make it 4-4 with five minutes to go.

The teams sought a late clincher, but had to settled for one point from a cracking opening match.

Derby delight for Invergordon

Invergordon, who are expected to push Golspie all the way for the crown, had to dig deep for the points in their derby away to Alness United, who won League Two last term before the return to one division this season.

The visitors led 2-0 before Alness stormed back to make it 2-2.

Callum Gow scored the winner for Invergordon on 77 minutes as they edged it 3-2.

Stoppage-time joy for Nairn reserves

Nairn County reserves, who only joined the NCL in League Two last year, defeated one of the dark horses St Duthus with a stoppage time clincher from Logan Hallam.

Halkirk impress and Scourie bow out

Halkirk are off and running as they swept to a table-topping 3-0 victory at home to Thurso.

One of last season’s newcomers, Scourie pulled out of the league and the association on Thursday night due to lack of commitment from some members of their squad.

That meant opponents Bonar Bridge were the idle side on opening weekend.

 

