Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Invergordon hoping to kick start North Caledonian League campaign with victory over Loch Ness

By Andy Skinner
September 17, 2021, 11:45 am
Invergordon FC
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell hopes his side can kick start their campaign when they host Loch Ness on Saturday.

The Easter Ross have only played two games which have both been against Alness United – with a 3-2 league victory last month followed by a 4-3 loss in the Football Times Cup last weekend.

With Invergordon having faced fixture disruption, Campbell feels his side has struggled to get into their rhythm but he hopes a strong result at Recreation Grounds can spark their campaign into action.

Campbell said: “We have only had two games and we have not played well in either game.

“Our season has been interrupted because of games being called off, so it’s been hard to gauge where we are in terms of fitness and quality.

“We had a few missing for last weekend but we’ve got a few guys available again. We will hopefully be more prepared and ready for it, and we will see where we are.”

Campbell is mindful of the threat posed by Saturday’s opponents however, with Loch Ness currently top of the North Caledonian League after winning their opening three games.

He added: “They have had two good results already against good teams, and after winning the amateur league they are obviously looking to be contenders.

“They have had a good start so it’s going to be tough.”

Elsewhere this weekend, high-scoring Halkirk United will aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they host Bonar Bridge.

The Caithness outfit have netted 16 goals in their last four matches to move second in the table, with their opponents a place further behind.

Alness will aim to carry last weekend’s cup success into league business when they host bottom-placed Thurso.

St Duthus are still searching for their first win of the campaign when they host Inverness Athletic, while Nairn County reserves make the trip to Orkney.

