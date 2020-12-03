Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes welcomes midfield duo back into the fold for St Mirren trip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is counting on the return of Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan to fire up his side as the Dons bid to get back to winning ways at St Mirren on Saturday.

The Dons duo have been training on their own after being forced to self-isolate due to team-mate Ross McCrorie testing positive when they were on Scotland under-21 duty.

Ferguson and McLennan will rejoin their clubmates today for training at Cormack Park while McCrorie is due to return next week.

The opportunity to freshen up his squad following two defeats and a draw in the three away matches last week has been welcomed by the Aberdeen manager.

McInnes said: “There are some hoops they have to jump through before they can be back in the building in the morning but it will be great to have two of the boys back with us.

“To have a couple of extra bodies back in the squad is great and we will see who is available before travelling down to Paisley.

“There is always a danger when you lose key players from the same area but it’s especially challenging when it is midfield.

“We need those bodies back. They give us options, strength and competition for places.”

The Aberdeen manager hopes McCrorie is not the only player returning to duty next week as Dylan McGeouch is also nearing a return from a groin injury.

McInnes said: “With Ferguson back and Ross McCrorie due next week that will bring us a good bit of familiarity in our midfield.

“McLennan is another player who brings pace and creativity to the side and that is something that has been tough to compensate for after losing Scott Wright and Marley Watkins.

“Dylan McGeouch is the next closest to being back involved again and as it stands he has a chance of being back for the Ross County game next week. That would give us three additional central midfield options straight away.”

The unavailability of players for the three away games last week hampered Aberdeen, but the Dons manager expects a response from his side when they return to Paisley on league duty on Saturday.

He said: “We had a tough week. Rangers was always going to be tough, but in the two other games we’ve only really played for an hour at a level we can be pleased with.

“Saturday was the sorest of all and no-one enjoys being knocked out the cup. We knew playing another Premiership team which has been in good form away from home was never going to be easy, but our performance wasn’t good enough.

“We want to put that right, not because we’re playing St Mirren again, but because it is our next game.”