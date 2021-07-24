Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Christian Ramirez: Returning Red Army were catalyst for emphatic European victory

By Danny Law
July 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring on his Dons debut.
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring on his Dons debut.

Christian Ramirez believes the return of the Aberdeen support to Pittodrie played a large role in helping the Dons inflict a 5-1 thumping on BK Hacken.

The Dons look almost certain to progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after producing a blistering performance against the shell-shocked Swedes.

An Andy Considine header and a Lewis Ferguson double put the Dons in the driving seat before Alexander Jeremejeff reduced the deficit with a smart finish for the Gothenburg side.

But a debut strike for American Ramirez and an injury time goal from substitute Connor McLennan ensured the Dons will travel to Sweden next week with a commanding lead.

It was a night of pure entertainment for the 5,665 Dons supporters who were back in Pittodrie for the European tie.

The Aberdeen fans celebrate Andrew Considine’s opener for the Dons. 

Aside from a crowd of 300 at a test game against Kilmarnock last September, it was the first time the Dons had played in front of a home support since 14,388 watched the Reds defeat Hibernian 3-1 on March 7 last year.

Ramirez said: “It was the first time I have played that amount of minutes in a long time.

“I had been itching to play in that environment and it was awesome.

“The guys fed off the crowd.

“You saw a lot of us looking at the crowd and pumping them up and telling them to be louder.

“For a lot of the guys it was the first time a lot of us had played in front of crowds in a long time.

“For me, coming from the States, it was good seeing the stadium so full and it was a step in the right direction.”

Ramirez’s family will travel to join him in Aberdeen next week and he can’t wait for them to experience the Pittodrie atmosphere for themselves.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates his debut goal against BK Hacken.

He said: “They were supposed to be here on Wednesday but their visa appointment was pushed back until Friday.  They will be here next week.

“I was on the phone to my family and I told them wait until you get here and hear this crowd.

“It is a culture shock and an atmosphere that is special.

“It is almost like you time travel a bit walking down these hallways in the stadium. It is special.”

Having experienced a limited crowd at Pittodrie, Ramirez is relishing the prospect of playing in front of bigger attendances later this season.

The Dons hope to be able to play in front of a capacity crowd when Ross County visit Pittodrie on August 28, providing the Scottish Government lifts the remaining Covid-related restrictions earlier in the month.

A young fan receives Christian Ramirez’s shirt at full time after the BK Hacken win. 

Ramirez said: “The atmosphere was definitely up there.

“I can only imagine it when the stadium is full.

“It is something we are heading towards and hopefully more people will rally behind us.

“We just need to keep building on this performance.

“I think we have a good bunch of leaders in this locker room that will keep us level headed and working one game at a time.”

The Dons are now preparing for the return leg in Gothenburg – the scene of the club’s greatest moment when Sir Alex Ferguson guided Aberdeen to European Cup Winners’ Cup success against Real Madrid in 1983.

Ramirez, who has already been swotting up on the history of his new club, says there is no chance the Dons will take the second leg lightly despite their four-goal advantage.

He said: “One of my former Minnesota teammates, John Alvbage, actually stays in Sweden.

“He was a goalkeeper for us in 2017 and he messaged me that BK Hacken were a quality side and it will be tough for us in Sweden.

“They have their turf field but we will be ready and I am excited.

“I just watched the Sir Alex Ferguson documentary last week and saw the bit about Gothenburg.

“I was trying to picture the European song that was on the documentary.

“It just kept playing in my head. I went to the locker room and asked the boys to play the song but I didn’t know what it was called.  I have it now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]