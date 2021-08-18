Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he’s looking to add to his squad, as he hopes for Euro win boost

By Paul Third
August 18, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass knows the backing is there for him to add to his squad but the Dons boss hopes qualification for the group stages of the UEFA Conference League can lead to the purse strings loosening further at Pittodrie.

The Dons were unsuccessful in a £500,000 bid for Hibernian attacker Martin Boyle on Monday with the Edinburgh club moving quickly to keep the Australian international at Easter Road by securing him on a new extended deal until 2024.

Aberdeen’s search for striking reinforcements moves on and, while Glass refused to comment on Boyle specifically, the manager is still looking to add to his squad before the window closes on August 31.

Dons transfer target Martin Boyle has signed a new contract with Hibernian.

He said: “I don’t want to talk about players at other clubs. If we don’t get the targets we want, we move on to the next one. I’m specifically not going to name names.

“We know what we’ve got and where we’d like to strengthen. Any manager would want to strengthen.

“We’ve got a good group of players. Before there was a head of recruitment, we did a lot of work as a staff to bring players in.

“I think our judgement has proved to be pretty sound. Now that Darren (Mowbray) is in, he’s helping with that as well and heading that up.

“Obviously, we’ve got a big input in it as well, but it allows us to concentrate on the games a little bit more.

“We’re still heavily involved in that recruitment process, but budgets don’t win you games; good players do. Determination does, the right tactics do, and I think that’s going to continue to be the aim.

“The backing we’ve had so far has been great.”

The search for new players is continuing, but with £2.5 million at stake in the playoff round against Qarabag, Glass knows his hopes of adding to his squad could be further bolstered should the Dons progress at the Azerbaijan side’s expense.

The Dons boss, who is in Baku with his side for Thursday’s first leg (5pm), said: “Any cash that comes in is spread throughout the club, but we can affect how much comes in by getting to the group stages, then it gives you a little more scope to go asking for more to strengthen the group.

“But we know there’s backing from the chairman and the board if we can present the right options, so it’s important we continue to present the right options.

“At the start of the transfer window, you want to come out of it stronger. That’s going to continue to be the aim.

“If you continue to win games and end up in the group stages, it maybe gives us a little more power to ask for that.

“Historically there’s been backing at this club. It shows a belief also as a staff we can present the right options.”

