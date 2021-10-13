Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Aberdeen will crash into crisis if they fail to beat bottom side Dundee

By Sean Wallace
October 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.

Aberdeen’s concerning slump will become a crisis if they fail to beat bottom side Dundee on Saturday.

Nine games without a win and mired in the club’s worst run of form since 2010, the Reds cannot let that terrible record hit double figures.

Aberdeen have dropped to ninth in the Premiership table and have lost their last four league games.

The rot must be stopped now.

If they lose at Dundee that would be a return of two points from 21 and alarm bells will be ringing, because that is relegation form.

Should the Dons not win at the weekend, they face the nightmare scenario of dropping to bottom of the table by the end of the month if they cannot stop their slump.

Jota scores to make it 2-1 Celtic against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Anyone claiming that outlook is overly pessimistic and negative need only look at the recent disastrous run of form and balance it with Aberdeen’s run of games and those of the teams currently below them in the table,

The clubs below Aberdeen – Livingston, Ross County and Dundee – all have fixtures against teams around them in the bottom six in October i.e. very winnable games.

In contrast, after this weekend Aberdeen face a triple-header against the teams occupying the top three positions in the table – champions and league leaders Rangers, undefeated Hearts and a dangerous Hibs.

That’s the doom and gloom out of the way – let’s look at the positives –  a win at Dens Park could be the catalyst to begin a climb back up the table to a position the squad budget demands they must be.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic

Three points on Saturday could be the launchpad to take on Rangers, Hearts and Hibs with confidence and rocket back up the table.

The pendulum can swing one way or the other at Dens Park and Aberdeen’s destiny is in their own hands.

Kick-start the season at Dundee, prove critics wrong and show supporters that they can deliver on pre-season promise.

Lose and it would pile the pressure on the Dons, who are so far showing they cannot handle the heat to deliver on expectation.

That can still change this season, there is more than enough time.

There is an understanding and patience with many supporters the Dons are undergoing transition after a new manager rebuilt the team during the summer.

However, that patience will not extend to losing to the club propping up the Premiership and yet to secure a win since earning promotion.

Nor will it extend to the slump extending to five straight Premiership defeats and the wait for a victory stretching out to 10 games.

If anyone had suggested such a concerning situation at the start of the season after the Dons had started the Premiership campaign with back-to-back wins, they would have been laughed out of Pittodrie.

Optimism and hope for a successful first full season under Glass was high after a promising start to the season both domestically and in Europe.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is frustrated as his side lose at St Mirren.

With each defeat that optimism is chipped away.

There have been instances where the attacking, high press manager Stephen Glass is trying to instill has paid off, but it’s all too often been nullified by costly defensive errors.

The message from Pittodrie is that the players continue to believe in what the management team are trying to achieve.

They are not ones who need convincing.

The players are not the ones shelling out hard-earned money during a pandemic with the cost of living also rocketing to watch their team lose week after week.

Supporters are the ones who need to believe in what many hoped would be a Reds  Revolution.

It has turned into a Reds’ revulsion at the worst run in form for more than a decade.

Aberdeen and the management team need to convince the fans by delivering wins – and that has to start against Dundee.

Playing well and losing at Dens Park will not be tolerated.

The time for that leeway has gone.

Aberdeen’s Teddy Jenks is shown a red card by referee Willie Collum against St Mirren.

Aberdeen must win by whatever means it takes. Win ugly, win beautiful, win by a deflected goal off someone’s back-side – just win.

A date with destiny – and it is down to Aberdeen to stand up and be counted.

Hampden roar returns too late for Euros

I was fortunate to be at Hampden reporting on Scotland’s dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying defeat of Israel on Saturday.

There was an energy pulsating throughout the stadium long before a ball was kicked and it never dipped.

With Hampden packed to capacity, there was a sense that Scotland fans, and players, were making the most of what had been denied them during the pandemic.

Long before kick-off the Tartan Army were in good voice and they raised the roof for the national anthem.

If ever a team needed the backing of the crowd, it was in a pulsating game of ups and downs against Israel.

Scotland twice fell behind and also suffered the set-back of Lyndon Dykes having a poor penalty saved just before half-time when trailing 2-1.

Yet the Tartan Army never gave up hope and never stopped backing their team.

At 2-2, when the board was raised to signify six minutes of injury time, the crowd erupted. They believed Scotland could get the win and the team delivered.

A memorable night, but it left me wondering what would it have been like if Hampden  had been sold out for the Euro 2020 group games against Czech Republic and Croatia.

There were only 12, 000 inside the stadium for those Euro games due to lockdown restrictions.

Could a full Hampden have made a difference to the Scots?

All we can hope is that Scotland will be playing in front of a capacity crowds at the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.

Fury v Usyk showdown must happen

Hopefully a world heavyweight title showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk can be made.

Fury’s thrilling 11th-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas ended a needless debate Fury had already settled with his dominant win in their previous fight.

Usyk similarly overcame Anthony Joshua with a dominant win.

Forget an Usyk rematch against Joshua, I can see that only going in favour of the Ukrainian.

All I want to see is a fight between Fury and Usyk – two superb boxing tacticians with movement, speed and ring knowledge that would make a clash a fascinating encounter.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]