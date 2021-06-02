Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Sheerin: Dons interim role reignited ‘burning desire’ to be manager again

By Sean Martin
June 2, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Paul Sheerin is raring to go after departing the Dons for the Falkirk head coach job
Paul Sheerin is raring to go after departing the Dons for the Falkirk head coach job

Paul Sheerin says his interim spell in charge of Aberdeen reignited “a burning desire” to get back into first-team management.

Sheerin accepted the role of head coach at Falkirk at the end of May, bringing a seven-year coaching stint at Aberdeen to a close.

The former Dons and Caley Thistle midfielder led the Reds Under-20s to the Development League title in 2014-15, his first season in charge.

Sheerin also oversaw a run to the 2018 Youth Cup final, which ended in defeat to Hibernian.

After the dismissal of Derek McInnes in March, Sheerin took charge of the Reds first team on an interim basis and lost his sole game in the dugout 1-0 to Dundee United.

‘I can do the job’

The 46-year-old says that, while he always had the intention to manage again one day, that spell at the Pittodrie helm showed him he was ready now.

He said: “I was in a brilliant job, a job I loved. But I always had that inkling that I wanted to get back… that burning desire to be on the touchline on a Saturday and week-to-week be involved in the training ground as my own man.

Paul Sheerin, left, enjoyed working alongside former Dons boss Derek McInnes

“When the Falkirk job became available it was too big an opportunity not to have a look at. I just felt the time was right.

“What I realised during that interim period at Pittodrie was that I was ready to step in again – you’re never convinced until you’re given that chance.

“The circumstances weren’t the best for me to take charge at Aberdeen but it was vital for me because I’m now confident I can do the job.”

Sheerin was Arbroath manager between 2010 and 2014, winning the Third Division before becoming boss of Aberdeen’s development side.

During his seven years in the Granite City, Sheerin worked with McInnes and Tony Docherty and reckons he is all the better for that experience.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Derek and Tony (Docherty) for seven years,” he said.

“They are arguably two of the best coaches in the game so that experience will be invaluable for me going forward.

“I’ll certainly be dipping into that well as time progresses.”

‘Familiar face’

Sheerin will reunite with former Dons youth Robbie Mutch at the Falkirk Stadium.

Elgin-born Mutch, 22, left the Reds for the Bairns in 2017 following a lengthy youth career. He also had loan spells at Arbroath, Dumbarton and Deveronvale.

Sheerin is looking forward to seeing how Mutch has progressed after more than 50 appearances in the Falkirk first team.

Falkirk keeper Robbie Mutch, centre, in action against Cove Rangers. Picture by Chris Sumner

“I enjoyed working with Robbie. He probably just fell short (at Aberdeen) and needed to go and find his way.

“He’s done excellent since he left the club and has cemented his place in the first team here at Falkirk.

“I’m looking forward to working with him again. I’ve spoken to him and he’ll obviously be able to liaise with players in the dressing room and let them know what kind of coach I am.

“It’s handy to have a familiar face coming in.”

