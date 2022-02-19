Aberdeen confirm appointment of Jim Goodwin as their new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm appointment of Jim Goodwin as their new manager

By Paul Third
February 19, 2022, 8:13 am Updated: February 19, 2022, 10:03 am
Jim Goodwin is the new Aberdeen manager
Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of Jim Goodwin as their new manager.

The 40-year-old Irishman succeeds Stephen Glass following his dismissal last weekend.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has spent the week conducting interviews alongside director of football Steven Gunn with Goodwin winning the race for the vacant post.

Aberdeen were given permission from St Mirren to speak to Goodwin earlier on Friday about the position after agreeing to pay the £250,000 compensation demanded by their Premiership rivals.

Jim Goodwin will take charge for trip to Fir Park

Goodwin, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, will be joined at Pittodrie by his Saints assistant Lee Sharp and the duo will take charge of the team for this afternoon’s Premiership match at Motherwell.

The new Aberdeen manager said: “I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of manager at this great football club.

“I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith they have shown in me.

“The opportunity to work at one of the biggest clubs in the country is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Not only does Aberdeen have a great history and fan base, but it also has a clear ambition to be successful both on and off the pitch, an ambition which matches my own.

“You only need to see the level of investment made at Cormack Park to realise that.

“I can guarantee everyone connected to Aberdeen that I will give my all on a daily basis to ensure the club has the success it so richly craves and deserves.”

Chairman delighted to get his man

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack is delighted to have Goodwin on board and believes the new manager will deliver on the club’s aims of promoting young talent while playing attacking football.

Cormack said: “Jim is a young, successful manager who is ambitious and relishing the opportunity to bring success to the club.

“He fully embraces our vision and strategy and on behalf of everyone associated with Aberdeen Football Club we welcome Jim as our new manager.”

