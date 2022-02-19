Aberdeen confirm appointment of Jim Goodwin as their new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of Jim Goodwin as their new manager.

The 40-year-old Irishman succeeds Stephen Glass following his dismissal last weekend.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has spent the week conducting interviews alongside director of football Steven Gunn with Goodwin winning the race for the vacant post.

Aberdeen were given permission from St Mirren to speak to Goodwin earlier on Friday about the position after agreeing to pay the £250,000 compensation demanded by their Premiership rivals.

We are very pleased to this morning confirm Jim Goodwin as our new manager. 🔴 Welcome to Aberdeen, Jim! — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 19, 2022

Jim Goodwin will take charge for trip to Fir Park

Goodwin, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, will be joined at Pittodrie by his Saints assistant Lee Sharp and the duo will take charge of the team for this afternoon’s Premiership match at Motherwell.

The new Aberdeen manager said: “I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of manager at this great football club.

“I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith they have shown in me.

“The opportunity to work at one of the biggest clubs in the country is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Not only does Aberdeen have a great history and fan base, but it also has a clear ambition to be successful both on and off the pitch, an ambition which matches my own.

“You only need to see the level of investment made at Cormack Park to realise that.

“I can guarantee everyone connected to Aberdeen that I will give my all on a daily basis to ensure the club has the success it so richly craves and deserves.”

Chairman delighted to get his man

Dons chairman Dave Cormack is delighted to have Goodwin on board and believes the new manager will deliver on the club’s aims of promoting young talent while playing attacking football.

Cormack said: “Jim is a young, successful manager who is ambitious and relishing the opportunity to bring success to the club.

“He fully embraces our vision and strategy and on behalf of everyone associated with Aberdeen Football Club we welcome Jim as our new manager.”