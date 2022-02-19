Game on: Jim Goodwin set for Aberdeen bow after Fir Park passes Saturday morning pitch inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Game on: Jim Goodwin set for Aberdeen bow after Fir Park passes Saturday morning pitch inspection

By Danny Law
February 19, 2022, 10:21 am Updated: February 19, 2022, 11:50 am
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen and Motherwell's Sean Goss battle during the Scottish Cup tie.

New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will make his debut in the Dons dugout this afternoon.

The Scottish Premiership meeting between Motherwell and the Dons was in doubt after a pitch inspection was called at Fir Park but the game has been given the go-ahead by officials.

Goodwin was confirmed as Dons manager on a two-and-a-half year deal after making the move from St Mirren.

He will be joined at the Dons by assistant manager Lee Sharp.

Jim Goodwin will be in the dugout for Aberdeen at Fir Park.

It will be the second meeting in quick succession between Motherwell and the Dons after Stephen Glass was sacked following last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Fir Park in the Scottish Cup.

Meanwhile, seven Highland League matches have been called off due to the wintry weather.

The postponed games are Brechin City v Inverurie Locos, Clach v Formartine, Forres v Buckie, Fort William v Strathspey, Keith v Deveronvale, Nairn v Huntly and Turriff v Rothes.

Two games are set to go ahead with Highland League leaders Fraserburgh heading to Lossiemouth and Brora Rangers hosting Wick Academy.

