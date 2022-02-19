Game on: Jim Goodwin set for Aberdeen bow after Fir Park passes Saturday morning pitch inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will make his debut in the Dons dugout this afternoon.

The Scottish Premiership meeting between Motherwell and the Dons was in doubt after a pitch inspection was called at Fir Park but the game has been given the go-ahead by officials.

Goodwin was confirmed as Dons manager on a two-and-a-half year deal after making the move from St Mirren.

He will be joined at the Dons by assistant manager Lee Sharp.

It will be the second meeting in quick succession between Motherwell and the Dons after Stephen Glass was sacked following last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Fir Park in the Scottish Cup.

Meanwhile, seven Highland League matches have been called off due to the wintry weather.

The postponed games are Brechin City v Inverurie Locos, Clach v Formartine, Forres v Buckie, Fort William v Strathspey, Keith v Deveronvale, Nairn v Huntly and Turriff v Rothes.

Two games are set to go ahead with Highland League leaders Fraserburgh heading to Lossiemouth and Brora Rangers hosting Wick Academy.