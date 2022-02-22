New Dons boss Jim Goodwin believes Aberdeen has the quality to push for a European spot this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Dons boss Jim Goodwin believes Aberdeen has the quality to push for a European spot this season

By Paul Third
February 22, 2022, 6:00 am
New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin
New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his squad has the quality to challenge for a European place this season.

The Irishman officially took charge of the Dons on Saturday morning and guided his new team to a 1-1 draw at Motherwell hours later.

The point keeps Aberdeen in eighth place in the Premiership, three points behind fourth-placed Hibernian with 11 games of the season remaining.

Goodwin will look to add to his squad in the summer but he insists there cause for optimism the Dons can finish this season on a high.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp at Motherwell.

The new Aberdeen boss said: “We have a bit of work to do on the recruitment side of things in the summer but we have to finish this season out the best we can with the group we have available.

“My mindset going forward is a very positive one. I have not inherited a team languishing at the bottom of the table.

“We are within touching distance of the teams in fourth and fifth.

“Three points against Motherwell would have made all the difference and we would have gone level with them. It wasn’t to be though.

“I have inherited a very good squad of players. We have good energy in there with the young lads and we have some good, experienced players.”

Chance to manage Aberdeen was an opportunity Goodwin could not turn down

Goodwin’s move to Pittodrie came after St Mirren gave the Dons permission to speak to the 40 year-old on Friday.

The 40 year-old leaves Paisley with happy memories following spells as captain and manager at Saints but insists the chance to manage Aberdeen was an opportunity he could not turn down.

He said: “Everyone knows the affiliation I have got with St Mirren and the love for the club.

“I’m not going to patronise St Mirren fans and the board of directors, or anybody there.

“I have always been very open and honest.

“Even when I took the job in one of my very first interviews I did about my ambitions as a person.

“St Mirren have been brilliant to me.

“I had eight years there as a player and a manager. It is the longest I have served any club in my career.”

Leaving St Mirren was not an easy decision

It took the Dons less than 24 hours to convince Goodwin to swap Paisley for Pittodrie.

The change may have happened quickly for the new manager, who has been joined at Aberdeen by his Saints assistant Lee Sharp, but Goodwin says the decision to leave at this stage of the season was not one he made lightly.

He said: “I leave with a heavy heart, there is no doubt about it. It wasn’t straight forward.

The timing could have been better and in an ideal world I’d finish the season with St Mirren and then this opportunity comes up in the summer.

“That would be a lot easier.

“However the fact of the matter is the Aberdeen job became available now and they wanted to speak to me.

“They offered me the job and for me at this stage in my career it was far too big an opportunity to turn down.

“I’m pretty sure most people in the game will understand the rationale behind my decision making.

“I never wanted to unsettle St Mirren but that is the job we are in and the industry we are in unfortunately.”

 

