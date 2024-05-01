Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on being trusted to start big games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on being trusted to start big games

Midfielder Polvara started the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden and also key Europa Conference League group stage matches

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara reckons he is trusted to be a big game player but wants to start every match.

American Polvara has been trusted to start key European group games this season and rose to the challenge by delivering goals against German giants Frankfurt and eventual group winners PAOK of Greece.

Polvara was also given the nod to start the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic and played a key role in the Hampden thriller.

He admits being pitched in from the start in high pressure, high profile fixtures has become a running joke with Pittodrie team-mates.

However the 23-year-old want to start every game with new manager Jimmy Thelin who is set to start at Pittodrie on June 3.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is challenged by Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (right) during the ScottishCup semi-final match at Hampden. Image: PA
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is challenged by Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara (right) during the ScottishCup semi-final match at Hampden. Image: PA

Polvara said: “I guess it says something if managers pick me for the big games.

“Maybe they need a scapegoat if things go wrong!,” he laughed.

“Seriously, though, it means they trust me to get the job done.

“And I’m grateful for the opportunities because those are the games you remember.

“I’ve played in a lot of the European games, the games against the Old Firm, games at Hampden.

“So I have been involved a lot on the big days.

“It has been a very choppy season for me, it’s been quite streaky but I feel I have progressed.

“I want to play more and more because, in reality you’re only going to get better by playing matches.

“When I have been playing I’ve enjoyed it and I feel I have come a long way from the start, especially with my confidence.”

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Learning from big game experience

The midfielder underlined his big game mentality by scoring in front of more than 50,000 fans in a Europa Conference League group opener against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Polvara’s goal stunned the Germans to level at 1-1 before Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League winners, eventually won 2-1.

He was also pitched in from the start against PAOK and scored to put the Reds 2-0 up at Pittodrie.

Polvara was one of three players substituted off in the 72nd minute with Aberdeen 2-0 up against PAOK.

He looked on from the dugout as the Dons suffered a devastating late collapse to lose 3-2.

Polvara also started the 3-1 win against Rangers at Ibrox in September.

Dante Polvara turns in Aberdeen’s second against PAOK in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “It has become a bit of a running joke, to be honest.

“I remember when we played PAOK at home, the next European fixture was the away leg against them.

“So I joked with the coaching staff they probably wouldn’t need me until then so I’d just see them in Greece!

“I told them to just let me know when they needed me.

“Obviously it sucked because you want to play in every game.

“But on the other side of it, I was just happy I was being trusted to play in those big moments.

“You do learn the most from those big games, even if you do have to suffer more in them.

“They are the biggest challenge and the ones you spend a lot of time reflecting on.

“So maybe that’s a reason I’ve improved a lot this season.”

Thriving on the European stage

Signed from USA-based Georgetown University in January 2022, the midfielder struggled to make an impact under former bosses Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

In March 2023 then boss Barry Robson sent Polvara on a five-month loan at Charleston Battery in the USL Championship.

Soon after his return after that loan spell in the United States the midfielder signed an extended contract until summer 2026.

New York-born Polvara believes he has improved this season with the Euro campaign key.

New boss Thelin will not have Euro action in his debut season and will kick-off his Pittodrie career in the League Cup group stages.

Dante Polvara in action for Aberdeen against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.

Polvara said: “My playing time has been a bit inconsistent but I played a lot of games in Europe, which was great.

“I was in and out of the team, which was tough to handle because I just want to be playing.

“The European style suits me a bit better I think, so I tried to take confidence from it.

“I haven’t played too many games in my natural position but I have been relatively happy with my consistency.

“When I came back at the start of this season it was a learning curve for me again because it’s much different to what I was used to on loan back home.

“So it was a case getting used to Scottish football again and getting up to speed with what’s required.”

