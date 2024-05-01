Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on being trusted to start big games

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara reckons he is trusted to be a big game player but wants to start every match.

American Polvara has been trusted to start key European group games this season and rose to the challenge by delivering goals against German giants Frankfurt and eventual group winners PAOK of Greece.

Polvara was also given the nod to start the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic and played a key role in the Hampden thriller.

He admits being pitched in from the start in high pressure, high profile fixtures has become a running joke with Pittodrie team-mates.

However the 23-year-old want to start every game with new manager Jimmy Thelin who is set to start at Pittodrie on June 3.

Polvara said: “I guess it says something if managers pick me for the big games.

“Maybe they need a scapegoat if things go wrong!,” he laughed.

“Seriously, though, it means they trust me to get the job done.

“And I’m grateful for the opportunities because those are the games you remember.

“I’ve played in a lot of the European games, the games against the Old Firm, games at Hampden.

“So I have been involved a lot on the big days.

“It has been a very choppy season for me, it’s been quite streaky but I feel I have progressed.

“I want to play more and more because, in reality you’re only going to get better by playing matches.

“When I have been playing I’ve enjoyed it and I feel I have come a long way from the start, especially with my confidence.”

Learning from big game experience

The midfielder underlined his big game mentality by scoring in front of more than 50,000 fans in a Europa Conference League group opener against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Polvara’s goal stunned the Germans to level at 1-1 before Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League winners, eventually won 2-1.

He was also pitched in from the start against PAOK and scored to put the Reds 2-0 up at Pittodrie.

Polvara was one of three players substituted off in the 72nd minute with Aberdeen 2-0 up against PAOK.

He looked on from the dugout as the Dons suffered a devastating late collapse to lose 3-2.

Polvara also started the 3-1 win against Rangers at Ibrox in September.

He said: “It has become a bit of a running joke, to be honest.

“I remember when we played PAOK at home, the next European fixture was the away leg against them.

“So I joked with the coaching staff they probably wouldn’t need me until then so I’d just see them in Greece!

“I told them to just let me know when they needed me.

“Obviously it sucked because you want to play in every game.

“But on the other side of it, I was just happy I was being trusted to play in those big moments.

“You do learn the most from those big games, even if you do have to suffer more in them.

“They are the biggest challenge and the ones you spend a lot of time reflecting on.

“So maybe that’s a reason I’ve improved a lot this season.”

Thriving on the European stage

Signed from USA-based Georgetown University in January 2022, the midfielder struggled to make an impact under former bosses Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

In March 2023 then boss Barry Robson sent Polvara on a five-month loan at Charleston Battery in the USL Championship.

Soon after his return after that loan spell in the United States the midfielder signed an extended contract until summer 2026.

New York-born Polvara believes he has improved this season with the Euro campaign key.

New boss Thelin will not have Euro action in his debut season and will kick-off his Pittodrie career in the League Cup group stages.

Polvara said: “My playing time has been a bit inconsistent but I played a lot of games in Europe, which was great.

“I was in and out of the team, which was tough to handle because I just want to be playing.

“The European style suits me a bit better I think, so I tried to take confidence from it.

“I haven’t played too many games in my natural position but I have been relatively happy with my consistency.

“When I came back at the start of this season it was a learning curve for me again because it’s much different to what I was used to on loan back home.

“So it was a case getting used to Scottish football again and getting up to speed with what’s required.”