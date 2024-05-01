Sean Wallace: Why Junior Hoilett should be one of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s first signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Why Junior Hoilett should be one of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s first signings

Canada international winger Hoilett has indicated he would be open to remaining at Pittodrie beyond the summer.

Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Winger Junior Hoilett is delivering a compelling argument he should be one of Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s first summer signings.

Elfsborg boss Thelin will begin at Pittodrie on June 3, having agreed a three-year contract to manage the Dons.

Thelin will have his own transfer targets for the summer transfer window as he looks to impart his footballing philosophy on the club.

However, the 46-year-old is keeping close tabs on the Dons from his Swedish home and surely Hoilett has impressed Thelin.

Hoilett is out of contract at the end of the season.

But the winger and has indicated he wants to stay at Aberdeen beyond this campaign and hopes to hold talks with Thelin.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

The 33-year-old was secured on a short-term contract until the end of the season by former interim boss Neil Warnock in February.

Hoilett had played for Warnock at Cardiff City and QPR.

The premature exit of Warnock, who stepped down at Pittodrie after just 33 days, has not hindered the winger.

Hoilett has grown increasingly influential under interim boss Peter Leven and has illustrated he could be a key component next season if offered a deal.

The winger made a sensational impact when coming off the bench in the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers takes down Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers takes down Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

Hoilett set up two goals at Hampden to force extra-time and then penalties.

He pitched up with a moment of magic in delivering a sublime cross to the back post in the 90th minute for Ester Sokler to score to force extra-time.

Then he did the same again in the final minute of the additional half-hour with another pinpoint cross to the back post for Angus MacDonald to head home to take it to penalties.

A penalty was also controversially not awarded for a clear foul on Hoilett by Cameron Carter-Vickers in the semi-final.

When the pressure was on, Hoilett delivered game-changing moments at Hampden.

The Canada international possesses a superb understanding and reading of the game.

Hoilett has the ability and vision to deliver a moment of inspiration which can transform the outcome of a match.

The winger impressed yet again in the 1-0 Premiership win against Motherwell at the weekend.

Hoilett pitched in with five shots (one on target) against the Steelmen.

It was the most shots by an Aberdeen player, with leading scorer Bojan Miovki second with four attempts at goal.

Hoilett also topped the charts with most chances created against Well, with seven.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett and Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett and Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He pitched in with an assist, as Stefan Gartenmann headed home from Hoilett’s corner.

Again Miovski was second, having created three scoring opportunities.

Boasting an impressive 88.9% pass completion rate, Hoilett was way in front in the crossing stats against Motherwell.

The winger delivered 12 crosses, with right-back Nicky Devlin pitching in with four.

Hoilett has the skill, vision and delivery, but he also has a physical edge to his game.

Against Motherwell, Hoilett was second Don in the number of duels won (nine from 12), behind only Dante Polvara (13 from 22).

Junior Hoilett of Canada, during the World Cup finals match against Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Junior Hoilett of Canada, during the World Cup finals match against Belgium. Image: Shutterstock.

Hoilett also had the highest number of successful tackles (four) with Jamie McGrath second (three).

Winger Hoilett played in all three of Canada’s group games – starting two (Belgium, Morocco) – in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has racked up more than 150 appearances in the English Premier League.

More importantly he has consistently shown he can deliver in Scotland for the Dons.

When a player of that caliber, who is still performing at a high level, says he wants to remain at Aberdeen, the club and Thelin have to sign him up.

Leven will be key for Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven has done an admirable job in steering the Dons through the chaos and uncertainty in recent months.

Leven was handed the interim manager’s role for the second time this season when Neil Warnock stepped down.

It was another twist in a tumultuous season – and Leven was handed the role when being dragged into a relegation dogfight was a possibility.

To his credit, Leven brought not just stability as the bid to secure Thelin continued, but  has also delivered results.

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven Aberdeen during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock.

The 1-0 defeat of Motherwell was a momentous step towards eradicating any fear of being dragged into the relegation play-offs.

Aberdeen are eight points clear of 11th-placed Ross County, who occupy the play-off spot, with just four games remaining.

Leven will now inevitably hand over a team still in the Premiership to Thelin.

And as assistant first-team coach under Thelin next season and beyond, he will be a key part of the new manager’s staff.

Leven has a strong relationship with the players and a knowledge of the league and that will be vital.

Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Redemption shot for Wilkinson

Forres super-welterweight Fraser Wilkinson will bid for Scottish title redemption when facing Ben McGivern for the national belt in Elgin on Saturday.

Wilkinson lost a Scottish title fight on points to Corey McCulloch in December, 2022.

Undefeated since that loss, Wilkinson is ready to secure national glory.

