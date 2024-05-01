Aberdeen’s Scottish Youth Cup final hopes sunk by Rangers comeback

Aberdeen’s hopes of lifting the Scottish Youth Cup for the first time since 2001 were dashed at Hampden as Rangers came from behind to beat the young Dons 2-1.

Timi Akindileni had put Aberdeen ahead midway through the second half but a Findlay Curtis penalty and a Josh Gentles shot, which deflected off Akindileni, gave Rangers victory at the National Stadium.

Both sides got into good positions in the early stages and it was Rangers who spurned a great chance to take a fifth minute lead as Archie Stevens cut the ball back for Gentles but the Light Blues striker failed to hit the target from close range.

Stevens was the main threat for Steven Smith’s side and another cross was helped on by Gentles but the onrushing Cameron Scott’s attempted header was easily taken by Dons goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols.

Aberdeen were content to stay in their shape and let Rangers have the ball for long periods.

It was a risky strategy and one which nearly cost the Dons in the 33rd minute and Dons defender Kai Watson made an outstanding block to stop Paul Nsio from breaking the deadlock.

The impressive Nsio had another chance a couple of minutes later but his shot was turned round the post by goalkeeper Vitols.

Aberdeen responded with a Fletcher Boyd effort from 20 yards which was straight at Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn but it was goalless at the break.

Dons break the deadlock in the second half

Scott Anderson’s side found a tempo and aggression to their play after the interval, however, and as a result the Dons looked a much more potent attacking threat.

Rangers had enjoyed time on the ball for long periods of the first half but it was a different story after the break with Aberdeen’s high press causing the Light Blues problems.

Rangers captain Leyton Grant made a terrific block to keep out Cameron Wilson’s effort but from the series of corners which followed the Dons made the breakthrough in the 66th minute.

A corner was cleared as far as Findlay Marshall who headed the ball back towards goal.

Lewis Carrol stuck out a leg to flick the ball goalwards with Akindileni getting the final touch to knock the ball over the line.

Quickfire double seals victory for Rangers

The Dons deserved their lead but it lasted all of four minutes as Rangers equalised from the penalty spot.

Carrol was penalised for handball after a cross struck his elbow and Findlay Curtis stepped up to fire past Vitols to restore parity.

Aberdeen were aggrieved at the decision but luck went their way in the 74th minute when goalkeeper Vitols escaped punishment for a foul on Gentles.

The Rangers striker won the race for the ball and got his shot away before being caught by the Dons shotstopper.

The Light Blues had found a sense of urgency though and their attacking play was rewarded by a second goal 13 minutes from time as Gentles’ shot from the edge of the box deflected off Dons scorer Akindileni past Vitols.

It was Aberdeen’s turn to find a response and Fraser Mackie fired over for the Dons as they chased an equaliser.

In a frantic finale Rangers captain Grant saw his header come back off the post before an error from Grant at the other end let Alfie Bavidge through on goal but his effort was tipped round the post by Munn.