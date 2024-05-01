Aberdeen’s Scottish Youth Cup final hopes sunk by Rangers comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Scottish Youth Cup final hopes sunk by Rangers comeback

Light Blues come from behind to beat the young Dons and lift the cup at Hampden.

By Paul Third
Rangers' Paul Nsio and Aberdeen's Cameron Wilson in action during the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Rangers' Paul Nsio and Aberdeen's Cameron Wilson in action during the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s hopes of lifting the Scottish Youth Cup for the first time since 2001 were dashed at Hampden as Rangers came from behind to beat the young Dons 2-1.

Timi Akindileni had put Aberdeen ahead midway through the second half but a Findlay Curtis penalty and a Josh Gentles shot, which deflected off Akindileni, gave Rangers victory at the National Stadium.

Both sides got into good positions in the early stages and it was Rangers who spurned a great chance to take a fifth minute lead as Archie Stevens cut the ball back for Gentles but the Light Blues striker failed to hit the target from close range.

Brendan Hamilton of Aberdeen makes a challenge to stop Rangers’ Josh Gentles. Image: SNS

Stevens was the main threat for Steven Smith’s side and another cross was helped on by Gentles but the onrushing Cameron Scott’s attempted header was easily taken by Dons goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols.

Aberdeen were content to stay in their shape and let Rangers have the ball for long periods.

It was a risky strategy and one which nearly cost the Dons in the 33rd minute and Dons defender Kai Watson made an outstanding block to stop Paul Nsio from breaking the deadlock.

The impressive Nsio had another chance a couple of minutes later but his shot was turned round the post by goalkeeper Vitols.

Aberdeen responded with a Fletcher Boyd effort from 20 yards which was straight at Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn but it was goalless at the break.

Dons break the deadlock in the second half

Aberdeen’s Timi Akindileni, number 14, celebrates his opener with his team-mates. Image: SNS 

Scott Anderson’s side found a tempo and aggression to their play after the interval, however, and as a result the Dons looked a much more potent attacking threat.

Rangers had enjoyed time on the ball for long periods of the first half but it was a different story after the break with Aberdeen’s high press causing the Light Blues problems.

Rangers captain Leyton Grant made a terrific block to keep out Cameron Wilson’s effort but from the series of corners which followed the Dons made the breakthrough in the 66th minute.

A corner was cleared as far as Findlay Marshall who headed the ball back towards goal.

Lewis Carrol stuck out a leg to flick the ball goalwards with Akindileni getting the final touch to knock the ball over the line.

Quickfire double seals victory for Rangers

Findlay Curtis celebrates scoring Rangers’ equaliser against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The Dons deserved their lead but it lasted all of four minutes as Rangers equalised from the penalty spot.

Carrol was penalised for handball after a cross struck his elbow and Findlay Curtis stepped up to fire past Vitols to restore parity.

Aberdeen were aggrieved at the decision but luck went their way in the 74th minute when goalkeeper Vitols escaped punishment for a foul on Gentles.

The Rangers striker won the race for the ball and got his shot away before being caught by the Dons shotstopper.

The Light Blues had found a sense of urgency though and their attacking play was rewarded by a second goal 13 minutes from time as Gentles’ shot from the edge of the box deflected off Dons scorer Akindileni past Vitols.

It was Aberdeen’s turn to find a response and Fraser Mackie fired over for the Dons as they chased an equaliser.

In a frantic finale Rangers captain Grant saw his header come back off the post before an error from Grant at the other end let Alfie Bavidge through on goal but his effort was tipped round the post by Munn.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Why Junior Hoilett should be one of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's first…
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
Ester Sokler tipped to have a 'big season' under new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin…
Hannah Innes, centre, smiles after scoring to make it 2-1 to Aberdeen against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women and Montrose serve up a thriller in Pittodrie homecoming
Aberdeen U18 youth captain Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at HampdenImage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen U18s captain Alfie Stewart targeting Scottish Youth Cup glory in Hampden final against…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: PA
Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald must be impressing new manager Jimmy Thelin
2
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward
Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Blair Spittal battle for the ball. Image; Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven explains why a back four is best for Aberdeen
Motherwell's Jack Vale and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie has potential for future Scotland call-up, says Peter Leven
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women's third clash at Pittodrie - all you need to know from Clint…
Jack Vale of Motherwell and Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen grounded following Vale's challenge. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Motherwell should have no complaints - Jack Vale's tackle on Aberdeen's Jack…

Conversation