‘This was always going to happen’ – Aberdeen fans react to club captain Scott Brown’s departure

By Danny Law
March 8, 2022, 9:09 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 9:10 pm
Aberdeen's Scott Brown gestures to fans as he leaves the field at full time during a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on January 18, 2022

Scott Brown’s time at Pittodrie has come to an abrupt end.

The former Celtic captain officially joined the Dons on a two-year deal as a player-coach on July 1 last summer.

But after 250 days at Aberdeen, the 55-times capped Scotland international has departed to pursue a career in coaching.

Brown had joined as a player-coach under Stephen Glass but Glass’ successor Jim Goodwin had made it clear coaching opportunities would be limited for the 36-year-old.

The news of Brown’s departure has received a mixed reaction from the Red Army.

Doug Booth said Brown would depart as a “legend” after scoring a diving header against Rangers in a 2-2 draw in October.

Alison Greenall wrote: “I’m sure the younger players have learned from his professionalism. Good luck in the future Scott.”

Scott Brown (left) and Connor Ronan jostle for the ball in a Premiership match.

William Masson felt the departure was inevitable following the sacking of Glass last month.

He wrote: “Think this was always going to happen after Glass and his coaching team left. Jim Goodwin will want the player not the coach but Scott Brown came to us to do both.

“The right move for all parties and hopefully younger players in the squad will have learned something from him. All the best in the next chapter of your career Scott.”

Kyle Muirhead also felt Brown had plenty to offer the Dons.

He wrote: “Always tried his best for the club despite what some fans will say.

“Convinced it would have been a success had we been playing better and were able to stick with the same managerial set up. Thanks for everything Brooner.”

With Aberdeen sitting 10th in the Scottish Premiership, Ian Matthews was concerned about the potential impact of losing the club captain.

He said: “Not sure we can afford to lose such a quality player and respected captain. Surely he could have continued assisting Jim Goodwin with his coaching? Thanks Scott, and all the best.”

But Steve Donald was surprised by the reaction of some Aberdeen fans to the announcement.

He wrote: “Can’t believe people are sorry to see him go, apart from a few matches he hasn’t performed to the standard he was brought in for, even his leadership was missing when it was needed.”

Meanwhile, Scott Duguid was disappointed the “buzz” around the appointment of former Dons player Glass and player-coach Brown failed to result in a successful campaign at Pittodrie.

He wrote: “Football is a funny old game. It could have been one of the most sensational signings in recent history. It just wasn’t to be.

“Folk are now turning their frustrations on Cormack, but remember the buzz when one of our own Glass was named and Brown came in alongside.

“If only the script was executed. Wishing him all the best for his future in the game.”

