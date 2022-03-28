Goalkeeper coach Gordon Marshall and medical chief Adam Stokes leave Aberdeen as Jim Goodwin revamps backroom team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Goalkeeper coach Gordon Marshall and medical chief Adam Stokes leave Aberdeen as Jim Goodwin revamps backroom team

By Paul Third
March 28, 2022, 10:30 pm
Goalkeeper coach Gordon Marshall has left Aberdeen following a reshuffle of the backroom staff at Pittodrie.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has began the process of revamping his backroom staff after goalkeeper coach Marshall and Adam Stokes, head of medical and football science, both left the club.

Marshall has been with the Dons since 2015, after former Dons boss Derek McInnes appointed him as Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton’s replacement at Pittodrie.

Marshall recently underwent an operation, with former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Craig Samson deputising in his absence.

Former Motherwell head physio Stokes, who moved to the Dons from Fir Park in the summer of 2016, has also left the club as Goodwin plans on bringing in his own support staff.

