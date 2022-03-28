Goalkeeper coach Gordon Marshall and medical chief Adam Stokes leave Aberdeen as Jim Goodwin revamps backroom team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goalkeeper coach Gordon Marshall has left Aberdeen following a reshuffle of the backroom staff at Pittodrie.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has began the process of revamping his backroom staff after goalkeeper coach Marshall and Adam Stokes, head of medical and football science, both left the club.

Marshall has been with the Dons since 2015, after former Dons boss Derek McInnes appointed him as Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton’s replacement at Pittodrie.

Marshall recently underwent an operation, with former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Craig Samson deputising in his absence.

Former Motherwell head physio Stokes, who moved to the Dons from Fir Park in the summer of 2016, has also left the club as Goodwin plans on bringing in his own support staff.