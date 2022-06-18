Aberdeen’s Premiership opener at Celtic a chance for new squad to prove themselves, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s Premiership opener at Celtic a chance for new squad to prove themselves, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
June 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 18, 2022, 11:08 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with St Mirren.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists a Premiership opener at Celtic will give his new-look squad a chance to prove themselves.

The Reds kick-off the Premiership campaign with an away trip to champions Celtic, televised on Sky Sports, on Sunday July 31.

Goodwin reckons it is a great opportunity to shine for a squad he will rebuild during the summer.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani, 26, is the only new signing so far.

However the Dons have been locked in talks with a number of transfer targets.

Goodwin hopes to hear positive news from signing targets in the next few days.

He aims to have a reconstructed squad ready to make an impact next season – beginning at the Premiership champions.

Ylber Ramadani of Albania and Kalvin Phillips of England during a World Cup qualifying tie at Wembley on November 12 2021.

He said: “It doesn’t get much more difficult than an away trip to Parkhead to face the champions.

“But it is a great opportunity for us to go and prove ourselves.

“Celtic is a tough game but we are not going to go there and to be defeatist about it.

“We are going to go there hopefully in good form coming off the back of a good Premier Sports Cup campaign.

“And feeling good about ourselves.

“That is the plan.

“Then we have a decent run of fixtures thereafter to really get our teeth stuck into.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is set for a summer squad rebuild.

Excitement when fixtures confirmed

After the Celtic clash the the Reds have two successive home fixtures against St Mirren (Saturday, August 6) and Motherwell (Saturday, August 13).

Goodwin said: “It’s the day we all look forward to, when the fixtures are released.

“We had the Premier Sports Cup fixtures out a couple of weeks back.

“But the league fixtures are the ones the players and the staff get excited about.

“To see who you will be playing on that opening day.”

Break for World Cup ‘not ideal’

The Premiership season will break for a month in November and December due to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Scotland will not be going to the World Cup having lost the play-off semi-final to Ukraine earlier this month.

Aberdeen’s final match before the World Cup break is a home New Firm derby against Dundee United on Saturday,  November 12.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will rebuild the squad in the summer transfer window.

The Reds return to action on Saturday December 17 with a home clash against Celtic.

Goodwin said: “It will be a little bit strange with the month’s break in the middle of the season for the World Cup.

“It is not ideal as we are used to having a mini break round about Christmas and New Year time in recent seasons.

“This is something none of us have ever experienced before, a World Cup in November.

“We will all adapt as teams all over the world are in the same boat.

“There are no excuses and we just have to hope that when that break comes we are flying high and looking forward to it.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

Dons players return in ‘good shape’

Aberdeen returned to pre-season training on Wednesday and Goodwin has been putting the squad through their paces at Cormack Park.

Goodwin says all the players reported for duty in good shape having stuck to strict training programmes during the close season.

Aberdeen are set to jet off for a warm weather training camp in Spain at the end of the month.

Goodwin hopes to have a number of new signings secured before flying out.

He said: “They came back in good shape and we knew they would.

“The days of players coming back overweight and out of shape are long gone.

“Graham Kirk, our sports scientist, has been in regular contact with the players throughout the close season.

“They have been very strict on their programmes and that shows in the shape they have come back in.

“The programme has to be right.

“There is no point hammering them too early in the first three or four days of pre-season

“But if they have been doing the programmes properly during the close season they will be absolutely fine.

“It is exciting times and it makes it all a bit more real that we are back for pre-season and the Premiership fixtures are out.”

 

 

