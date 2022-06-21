Aberdeen face competition from New Firm rivals in race to sign Jamie McGrath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen face competition from New Firm rivals in race to sign Jamie McGrath

By Paul Third
June 21, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 1:37 pm
Dundee United have joined the race for former St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen face competition from Dundee United for Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath.

New United manager Jack Ross has made former St Mirren ace McGrath one of his top targets following his appointment at Tannadice yesterday.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has been on the trail of the Wigan player who he brought to Scottish football as manager of St Mirren.

Ross came close to signing McGrath when he was at Hibernian with the move collapsing on deadline day last year as paperwork was not completed in time.

With McGrath facing an uncertain future at the Latics, where he has made just three starts, the English Championship newcomers could be prepared to let the player leave on loan or a permanent basis.

Aberdeen have been waiting for a decision from Wigan on whether McGrath will be made available but now face competition from new United boss Ross as he is also keen on taking the Irishman to Tannadice.

Dons signings summer 2022

