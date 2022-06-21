Aberdeen face competition from New Firm rivals in race to sign Jamie McGrath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen face competition from Dundee United for Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath.

New United manager Jack Ross has made former St Mirren ace McGrath one of his top targets following his appointment at Tannadice yesterday.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has been on the trail of the Wigan player who he brought to Scottish football as manager of St Mirren.

Ross came close to signing McGrath when he was at Hibernian with the move collapsing on deadline day last year as paperwork was not completed in time.

With McGrath facing an uncertain future at the Latics, where he has made just three starts, the English Championship newcomers could be prepared to let the player leave on loan or a permanent basis.

Aberdeen have been waiting for a decision from Wigan on whether McGrath will be made available but now face competition from new United boss Ross as he is also keen on taking the Irishman to Tannadice.