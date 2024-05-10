Joe Harper: Expect major changes in the summer from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Expect major changes in the summer from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen legend insists even if the Dons win all five bottom six Premiership games it will only paper over the cracks

Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
By Joe Harper

I expect new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin to undertake a major overhaul of the squad during the summer transfer window.

The Dons are on a six game unbeaten Premiership run under Peter Leven and the interim boss deserves tremendous credit for turning around the form.

However even if they finish the season by winning all five post-split fixtures it will only paper over the cracks of a woeful Premiership campaign.

Finishing in the bottom six is simply not acceptable for Aberdeen.

This club must be pushing to finish at least third every single season and they were way short of the mark this campaign.

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven celebrates after Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen scored to make it 3-3 in the 119th minute against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

It is shocking that up until a few weeks ago the threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle was very real.

Thankfully under Leven’s guidance the Dons officially secured their top-flight safety with the recent 1-0 win against St Johnstone.

Even if the Dons finish seventh, top of the bottom six, it will not lessen just how disappointing the league campaign has been.

And I believe many of the current Dons squad will pay the price for that shocking Premiership season this summer under Thelin.

The Elfsborg manager is keeping close tabs on the Dons from his home in Sweden before he starts at Pittodrie on June 3.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
But I’m sure he will also have delved into the archives and watched some of the Dons horror shows in the Premiership this season.

Thelin is coming from a club that missed out on the Swedish top-flight title last season on goal difference.

He will come to the Granite City with a winning mindset and will want players who can push Aberdeen to the top end of the table.

Too many of the current squad have failed to do that in the league this season.

It has been such a frustratingly inconsistent season with the Reds performing well in the cups and Europe, but struggling on league duty.

They produced some impressive performances in the group stages of the Conference League against Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during the Uefa Europa Conference League win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen were unfortunate not to progress from a tough group to the knock-out stages.

They also did well in the domestic cup competitions having reached the Viaplay Cup final, only to lose out 1-0 to Rangers.

Aberdeen also reached the Scottish Cup semi-final and were superb in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Celtic that ended in the agony of a 6-5 penalty shoot-out loss.

That is the level of performance I want to see regularly.

It is the level Aberdeen supporters will demand, as will new manager Thelin.

The inability to consistently hit the heights in the Premiership will be costly for some Aberdeen players this summer.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Thelin will come in with his own footballing philosophy and there will be players he will want to sign to deliver that.

He will want to make an immediate impression and hit his first season with a bang.

Thelin will be inheriting a team that flirted with the threat of a relegation battle and finished in the bottom six.

Many of the players who exit Pittodrie in the summer cannot have any real complaints after that dismal Premiership  season.

Tremendous honour for Ferguson

I was delighted to see former Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson named the best midfielder in Italy’s Serie A.

What a tremendous honour for the Scotland international.

It was clear Ferguson was a class act at Pittodrie before his £3 million transfer to Bologna in summer 2022.

He has made a phenomenal impact in Serie A and winning the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award is sensational.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
The prestigious award is given to the best midfielder in the Italian top-flight for a campaign.

Ferguson joins footballing royalty as World Cup-winner Andrea Pirlo (Italy, Juventus) is a former winner.

Unfortunately Ferguson is currently ruled out having recently undergone surgery for a cruciate ligament injury.

The midfielder will miss the this summer’s Euros with Scotland due to the injury.

Hopefully he will come back fitter and stronger and hit even higher heights in his career.

He certainly has the talent and mentality to do that.

Ferguson’s meteoric rise with Bologna could also be great for Aberdeen’s coffers.

The Dons negotiated ae 20% sell-on fee should another club complete a deal to sign the midfielder from Bologna.

Miovski deserves recognition

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovsk has rightly been named on the four man shortlist for the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award.

Miovski has been superb this season and has hit 25 goals in all competitions.

He is up against Jack Butland (Rangers), Matt O’Riley (Celtic) and Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

Hopefully Miovski lifts the trophy.

