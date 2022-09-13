Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson drops out of Scotland squad after move to Bologna

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has missed out on selection for Scotland’s UEFA Nations League games following a transfer to Bologna.

Ferguson completed a £3 million switch to the Serie A club from the Dons during the summer transfer window.

Capped four times Ferguson had been in Steve Clarke’s previous squad.

The 23-year-old featured off the bench in the 4-1 Nations League defeat of Armenia away on June 16.

However, he has been left out of Clarke’s squad for this month’s Nations League games against Ukraine (home and away) and Republic of Ireland (Hampden).

Ferguson has made just one substitute appearance for Bologna since his multi-million pound switch to Italy.

He featured as a substitute in a 2-0 away loss to Euro giants AC Milan.

Ferguson suffered an early blow to his Bologna career when he was suspended for the opening two Serie A games.

The midfielder picked up a booking in the penultimate game of the Premiership season with Aberdeen.

That pushed him over the disciplinary points threshold.

It would have resulted in Ferguson being banned for the first two games of the Premiership season had he remained at Pittodrie.

However, that ban carried over to Italy.

Captain Robertson out injured

Meanwhile, there were no Aberdeen players named in Clarke’s squad for the League B, Group 1 matches.

Scotland will host Ukraine at Hampden next Wednesday before a home clash with Republic of Ireland on Saturday, September 24.

They then face war-torn Ukraine at a neutral venue at Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium, Krakow (Poland) on Tuesday, September 27.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson, the Liverpool left-back, is ruled out of all three matches due to injury.

There are three Aberdeen Youth Academy graduates in Clarke’s 25-man squad.

Centre-back Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Ryan Jack (Rangers) and Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) all came through the Pittodrie youth system.

SCOTLAND SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Jack Hendry (Cremonese), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Callum McGregor (Celtic), David Turnbull (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

Strikers: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle Utd)